Key takeaways
- Your Fault: London, the sequel to My Fault: London, streams exclusively on Prime Video this June 2026.
- Asha Banks and Matthew Broome reprise their roles as Noah and Nick, joined by new cast members.
- The film is the second instalment in the English-language adaptation of Mercedes Ron's Culpables trilogy.
Prime Video has unveiled the teaser trailer for Your Fault: London, the highly anticipated sequel to the platform’s breakout hit My Fault: London.
It is the second instalment in the English-language adaptation of author Mercedes Ron’s bestselling Culpables trilogy.
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming sequel, from release date to plot.
What is ‘Your Fault: London’ about?
After the explosive events of My Fault: London, Noah and Nick return—stronger, closer, and more in love than ever. But as life begins to pull them in different directions, their relationship faces its toughest challenge yet.
Noah heads to Oxford to pursue her studies, while Nick finds himself consumed by the growing demands of work. When new people enter their lives, stirring unexpected emotions and lingering jealousy, cracks begin to form. Trust is tested, passions flare, and the bond they once thought unbreakable starts to strain.
Now standing at a crossroads, Noah and Nick must decide: fight for the love that brought them together or risk losing it forever.
Who is in the ‘Your Fault: London’ cast?
Reprising their roles from My Fault: London are:
- Asha Banks (A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder) as Noah
- Matthew Broome (The Buccaneers) as Nick
- Eva Macklin as Ella
- Ray Fearon as William
- Enva Lewis as Jenna
- Kerim Hassan as Lion
- Sam Buchanan as Ronnie
And joining this latest instalment are:
- Louisa Binder (Hotel Portofino) as Sophia, a beautiful and ambitious young woman who sets her sights on Nick when she starts working at Leister Enterprises
- Joel Nankervis (Beast of War) as Michael, a confident and patient Oxford student who forms an immediate friendship with Noah while secretly wanting more
- Scarlett Rayner (Trying) as Briar, a seemingly kind but manipulative master strategist who befriends Noah at Oxford with hidden motives
- Orlando Norman (The Map That Leads to You) as Cruz, Ronnie’s right-hand man in the underground racing world
When is the ‘Your Fault: London’ Prime Video release date?
Your Fault: London will release exclusively on Prime Video this June 2026 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 monthly or $139 annually in the US. Discounted memberships are also available for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients at 50% off. Check your local Amazon website for information on Prime membership pricing in your region.
How can I watch ‘My Fault: London’?
Your Fault: London is part of the continuation of the collaboration between Prime Video and author Ron, now known as The House of Ron, following the success of the Culpables trilogy, which has reached over 100 million viewers worldwide.
It is the sequel to My Fault: London, which is available to watch on Prime Video around the world. Premiering on the platform in February 2025, that movie adapted Culpa Mía, the first instalment in Ron’s beloved book series.
Your Fault: London adapts the second book in that series, Culpa Tuya.
Will there be a third movie?
Prime Video has already announced that Our Fault: London is coming, which will be the third and final movie in this British adaptation of the Culpables series. It will adapt the last book in the trilogy, Culpa Nuestra.
What else is streaming on Prime Video?
If you enjoy young adult romances like Your Fault: London, Prime Video offers plenty of similar titles exploring love such as Maxton Hall, Love Me Love Me, and Culpa Nuestra.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience, finding their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports events.
This includes Amazon Original series like The Boys, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Fallout, and The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power.
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