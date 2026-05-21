Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told shareholders that he is excited about the growth and trajectory of Prime Video, noting that it all starts with great content, which is what is most important to customers.
He highlighted the popularity of Prime Video's slate of original movies and shows—including 100 million-plus viewers for the Culpables movie trilogy (which reached number one in 170 countries), an upcoming film sequel to The Summer I Turned Pretty expected in 2027, continued work on the Bond franchise, and specifically praised a recent blockbuster.
"I just think Project Hail Mary was an amazing movie. If you haven't seen it, I really recommend it," Jassy said during a recent Q&A with shareholders. "It's one of the best movies I've seen in the last five years, and it already has over $665 million in box office in just a few weeks."
He also mentioned TV shows such as Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, Cross, Young Sherlock, Off Campus, Beast Games, Elle, "Spider Noir," and Blade Runner 2099. “Just a lot of great TV shows coming,” Jassy said.
Jassy pointed to live sports as a major driver of growth, noting that 95 of the top 100 most-watched shows every year are live sports.
"We have a very compelling set of those sports that we're able to provide our Prime customers, from Thursday Night Football with the NFL to our just concluding our first season of the NBA, which went really well, to concluding our first time streaming the Masters this past April, which was also a very good experience for customers, to NASCAR and UEFA and Champions League. Just a lot of sports, and it's driving a lot of customers signing up and watching Prime Video and a lot of ongoing engagement."
Jassy also highlighted Prime Video's partnerships with third-party content providers, including Warner Bros. Discovery with HBO Max, Paramount+, Peacock, Apple TV+, Fox, and others.
"So that business is growing, it's profitable, and it's still early with respect to what's possible," Jassy said.
Related news and stories
- Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on investing in rural America
- Amazon CEO Andy Jassy explains why Amazon is opening its supply chain to every business
- From ‘Reacher’ Season 5 to the ‘Fourth Wing’ series, here's what's just been announced by Prime Video
- Q1 earnings: CEO Andy Jassy on why customers are choosing AWS for AI