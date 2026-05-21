"We have a very compelling set of those sports that we're able to provide our Prime customers, from

Thursday Night Football

with the NFL to our just concluding our first season of the

NBA

, which went really well, to concluding our first time streaming the

Masters

this past April, which was also a very good experience for customers, to

NASCAR

and UEFA and Champions League. Just a lot of sports, and it's driving a lot of customers signing up and watching Prime Video and a lot of ongoing engagement."