Key takeaways
- Amazon MGM Studios unveiled a diverse slew of theatrical releases over the next two years that span action, drama, comedy, and thriller genres.
- The slate includes films like Masters of the Universe and I Play Rocky in 2026 and The Thomas Crown Affair and Spaceballs: The New One in 2027.
- The studio's reaffirmed commitment to the theatrical experience comes on the heels of Project Hail Mary, one of the top-grossing films of 2026.
A year ago, Amazon MGM Studios announced its commitment to bolster its theatrical slate at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Now, the studio is reaffirming that promise with an ambitious and diverse lineup of films for 2026 and beyond.
“We’ve delivered results. Four months. Four films. Over $670 million at the box office. And we have nine more on the way,” said Kevin Wilson, head of domestic theatrical distribution for Amazon MGM Studios, who hosted the presentation. “We said fifteen films by 2027—and we meant it. But this is not about volume. It is about impact. We are building films that give audiences a reason to leave the house. Films with scale. Ambition.”
The studio also unveiled Spaceballs: The New One as the title for the upcoming sequel to Mel Brooks’s beloved 1987 cult classic. Spaceballs: The New One will be released on April 23, 2027 and bring back original cast members such as Rick Moranis, Daphne Zuniga, and Bill Pullman, as well as feature new stars Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, and Lewis Pullman.
The studio's focus is not just on volume, but on building films that give audiences a reason to show up in theaters and experience stories together. Project Hail Mary, which swiftly became one of the top-grossing films of 2026 after its release in March, is the most recent example of Amazon MGM Studios’ growing momentum and commitment to audiences in theaters.
“What you'll see reflects something very deliberate about the way we're building our theatrical slate. We're leaning into both beloved IP and bold, original ideas from filmmakers with distinctive voices,” said Courtenay Valenti, head of film for Amazon MGM Studios.
The lineup includes a mix of iconic properties and bold, filmmaker-driven storytelling, as the studio invests to deliver films that audiences want to leave home for.
Here’s an overview of films that Amazon MGM Studios plans to release in 2026 and beyond.
What films will Amazon MGM Studios release in theaters?
At CinemaCon, Amazon MGM Studios showcased an array of films that will be released in theaters. They include:
- The Sheep Detectives (May 8, 2026): In this witty, new breed of mystery, a shepherd (Hugh Jackman) reads aloud a murder mystery every night, pretending his sheep can understand. When he is found dead, the sheep realize at once that it was a murder and think they know everything about how to go about solving it.
- Masters of the Universe (June 5, 2026): Director Travis Knight brings the world of Eternia to life on a massive scale with stars Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, and Idris Elba.
- How to Rob a Bank (September 4, 2026): Director David Leitch teams with Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Pete Davidson, and John C. Reilly for this high-energy action heist comedy.
- Verity (October 2, 2026): This adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel delivers a tense and atmospheric psychological thriller about a ghostwriter who uncovers disturbing truths about the family she’s living with.
- I Play Rocky (November 20, 2026): Director Peter Farrelly brings this electrifying true story about an unknown actor with an unshakable belief that he wasn’t just meant to write Rocky—he was meant to be Rocky Balboa.
- The Beekeeper 2 (January 15, 2027): Jason Statham returns for the next chapter of the high-octane franchise, in which former government assassin Adam Clay continues his vendetta against those who wronged him.
- The Thomas Crown Affair (March 5, 2027): A reimagining of the 1968 film, directed by and starring Academy Award winner Michael B. Jordan alongside Adria Arjona, and featuring an original score by Jon Batiste.
- Spaceballs: The New One (April 23, 2027): Director Josh Greenbaum brings back the beloved property with cast members Rick Moranis, Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, Bill Pullman, and Mel Brooks.
- The Chosen: Crucifixion (2027): The next chapter of the global phenomenon reimagined, bringing the beloved series to theaters with the Season 6 finale set as a stand-alone feature film.
- A Colt Is My Passport (Orion Pictures): Director Gareth Evans delivers a noir-drenched reimagining set in 1978 Detroit and telling the story of Colt, a Vietnam veteran turned contract killer, who goes on the run after assassinating a gangland boss.
- Highlander (United Artists): Henry Cavill stars in the film, based on the iconic 1980s cult classic.
- Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother (Orion Pictures): Director Bassam Tariq and Mahershala Ali bring this powerful action film to the big screen.