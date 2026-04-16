Key takeaways
- Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War premieres on May 20 on Prime Video.
- The film stars John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, and Michael Kelly from the original Prime Video series, alongside a new character played by Sienna Miller.
- Fans can also read the Jack Ryan books in print, on Kindle, or listen to the audiobooks on Audible.
The Jack Ryan franchise has captivated audiences with intelligent espionage thrillers that blend sharp storytelling with high-stakes action. Based on the best-selling books by Tom Clancy, the series spanned four seasons, and the titular character now returns to Prime Video with a new feature film, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War.
The movie, starring John Krasinski once again in the lead role, will premiere exclusively on May 20 on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.
Before jumping back into the world of Jack Ryan, here’s how you can catch up on the four seasons of the series, as well as read or listen to the best-selling books.
How to watch the entire ‘Jack Ryan’ franchise on Prime Video
All four seasons of Jack Ryan are available to stream on Prime Video.
Prime Video is included in an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year in the United States.
Amazon also offers additional, discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership—including free delivery on more than 300 million items, exclusive deals, and savings for eligible members—at only 50% of the cost.
Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 a month, or $69 a year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 a month.
Check your local Amazon website for pricing in your region.
What is the ‘Jack Ryan’ series about?
Jack Ryan follows CIA analyst Jack Ryan as he is thrust from his desk job into dangerous field operations across the globe.
‘Jack Ryan’ Season 1 plot
When Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers, his search for answers pulls him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East.
‘Jack Ryan’ Season 2 plot
After tracking a suspicious shipment in the Venezuelan jungle, Ryan heads to South America to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy that leads him on a mission spanning the U.S. to Russia.
‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 plot
Ryan races against time and across Europe to stop a rogue faction within the Russian government from restoring the Soviet Empire and starting World War III.
‘Jack Ryan’ Season 4 plot
Ryan finds himself on his most dangerous mission yet in the final season of the series. As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption. But as he investigates, Ryan discovers a conspiracy much closer to home.
What is the plot of ‘Jack Ryan: Ghost War?’
When an international covert mission unravels a deadly conspiracy, Ryan is forced back into the world of espionage to confront a rogue black-ops unit.
Operating in real time with lives on the line and the threat escalating at every turn, Jack reunites with battle-tested CIA operative Mike November and former CIA boss James Greer. Backed by an unlikely new partner in MI6 officer Emma Marlowe, Jack and the team navigate a treacherous web of betrayal. Facing a past they thought was long put to rest, this is the most personal, high-stakes mission any of them have ever faced.
The film is directed by Andrew Bernstein, with a screenplay by Aaron Rabin and John Krasinski, and story by Noah Oppenheim and John Krasinski.
Who stars in ‘Jack Ryan: Ghost War?’
Jack Ryan: Ghost War reunites some of the biggest characters from the series in the franchise’s feature film, including:
- John Krasinski as Jack Ryan
- Michael Kelly as Mike November
- Wendell Pierce as James Greer
Sienna Miller joins the cast as MI6 officer Emma Marlowe.
Max Beesley, JJ Feild, Douglas Hodge, and Betty Gabriel round out the ensemble cast.
Where can I read and listen to the ‘Jack Ryan’ books?
Fans of the feature film can explore the Tom Clancy books that inspired it, starting with The Hunt for Red October, the first title in the A Jack Ryan Novel series.
The best-selling series spans 28 titles blending military technology, geopolitical intrigue, and espionage, all available on Amazon in print, on Kindle, and as audiobooks on Audible.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Prime Video is home to thousands of movies, series, live sports, and more—including more content from Tom Clancy. Fans of Jack Ryan can watch the Prime Original movie Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan, The Division: Agent Origins, as well as rent or buy the original The Hunt for Red October movie starring Sean Connery.
Other Prime Original series available include Cross, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, and more.
Members can also stream programming from partners such as Apple TV, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, MGM+, Peacock Premium Plus, and FOX One via Prime Video Subscriptions, as well as more than 900 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
Next, learn how to use Prime Video’s “Shop the Show” feature to discover products from your content.
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