Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is returning to Prime Video for its final season on June 30. The series follows the white-collar CIA analyst turned field agent, played by John Krasinski, as he combats a ruthless stream of terrorist organizations, corrupt government officials, and assassins across a global stage.

At the beginning of Season Four, Jack is the recently installed CIA acting deputy director, dealing with a presidential assassination while simultaneously managing public scrutiny from Congress and investigating corruption that goes far higher than the agency he’s tasked to help lead.

Two new episodes will premiere each Friday, leading up to the series finale on July 14. The six-episode season will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Fans can catch up on the first three seasons of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, streaming now on Prime Video.

We caught up with returning cast members Betty Gabriel (CIA Director Elizabeth Wright) and Abbie Cornish (Dr. Cathy Mueller, Jack’s love interest from Season One), as well as new cast members Michael Peña (CIA operative Domingo Chavez), and Louis Ozawa (Chao Fah).

Watch this short video featuring the cast of ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ and check out our extended Q&A below.

Get an exclusive sneak peek at the fourth and final season of ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’

What is going on at the start of Season Four?

Cornish: Oh gosh! So, there’s been an assassination and the CIA are under scrutiny. Jack Ryan’s character becomes very proactive in trying to figure that out internally as well as globally, so it’s pretty exciting stuff.

Peña: There’s an introduction of a couple of characters in the southeast [Asia] and also in the southern part of North America. I’m trying to be as general as possible. They are setting the stage to two different characters on opposite sides of the world, and both of them have a certain amount of control over that—whether it’s legal or illegal, you’ll have to see. But it’s setting the world stage where two forces collide.

How does your character come into the ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ universe?

Ozawa: I may or may not be the character from Southeast Asia who is an ambitious businessman looking for a better life for his wife and child.

Michael, you play Domingo Chavez, described by Jack Ryan as ‘the deadliest operative the CIA has ever deployed.’ What can you tell us about him?

Peña: There’s some incidents that happen where he wants some revenge. And depending on who you are, you’ll say it’s justified and needs to be done, and there’s the opposite side of the coin that says no, there’s another way to go about it. But he thinks that with direct force, the opposition should be met in that way. Which always makes it interesting because, in Jack Ryan, you have different ways of attacking certain problems, and that becomes a problem within itself. So, it’s riddled with those kinds of dynamics.

Abbie, your character, Dr. Cathy Mueller, had a central role in Season One. You’re now back for Season Four. What is her relationship with Jack at this point?

Cornish: So, they have decided to rekindle their romance and commit to each other. So, straight off the bat—[the very first scene of] Episode One—you learn straight away that they are together. Which is very exciting!

Betty, your character, Elizabeth Wright, is now the CIA director. What is she dealing with at the beginning of the season?

Gabriel: She’s in the political world now and she’s having to win over the Senate, but it helps to have the president of the United States in your corner.

How important is it to be a part of the Prime Video universe?

Cornish: It’s really important. I am an avid watcher of film and television. For me, it’s great to be a part of something where I feel like we are giving people the goods.

Gabriel: It’s a huge honor to be a part of one of the more successful shows. During COVID, which is when [Season] Three and [Season] Four were shot, I felt like we were in good hands. That’s kudos to the production side of it all. It’s pretty miraculous how many countries we have been to and we made it!

What is the last thing you ordered on Amazon?

Gabriel: Oh, it’s something so boring like stainless steel cleaner. Yeah, stainless steel cleaner.

Cornish: I’m going to look and give you a real answer [pulls out phone]. I ordered a deep teak candle. I ordered a few, actually.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the fourth and final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Prime Video.