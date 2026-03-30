Key takeaways
- The fifth and final season of The Boys premieres April 8, featuring Homelander and the main characters in their ultimate confrontation.
- The House of the Spirits, an eight-episode family saga based on Isabel Allende's novel, premieres April 29 on Prime Video.
- Live sports coverage throughout April includes NBA playoff action, the Masters Tournament, and NWSL matches.
One of the best perks of an Amazon Prime membership is its massive streaming library on Prime Video—and April brings a powerhouse lineup.
The fifth and final season of The Boys arrives April 8, alongside new originals like the animated comedy Kevin and the epic family saga The House of the Spirits. Plus, catch live NBA playoff action, New York Yankees games, and more.
See what's being added to Prime Video in April:
Spotlight: ‘The Boys’
April 8. It’s Homelander’s world in the fifth and final season of The Boys. Meanwhile, Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a “Freedom Camp", Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force, and Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it.
More Prime Originals
‘American Gladiators’
April 17. Hosted by Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Rocsi Diaz, American Gladiators returns with each episode featuring weekend warriors from across the nation. From classic events like Joust, Powerball, Hang Tough, and The Wall, to high-impact new challenges including The Ring and Collision, every showdown demands pure grit, strategy, and heart. Only one man and one woman will conquer the Arena, claim $100,000, and earn the title of American Gladiator Champion.
‘Cangaço Novo’
April 24. In the second season of the Brazilian series Cangaço Novo, siblings Ubaldo, DIlvânia, and Dinorah face even more dangerous challenges in their war against the Maleiros. Ernesto’s brutal death drives Ubaldo into a relentless quest for justice, pushing him to increasingly question his criminal life while trying to balance his leadership role with mounting internal crises.
‘Kevin’
April 20. Loosely inspired by a real-life break-up and the cat who was caught in the middle, Kevin is a hilarious and heart-warming story about finding where you belong in the world. After the unexpected break-up of his human "owners," Kevin moves into a local pet rescue in Astoria, Queens, where a chaotic band of misfit animals will help him to figure out what he really wants out of life.
‘The House of the Spirits’
April 29. Based on Allende's internationally acclaimed novel, The House of the Spirits is an eight-episode family saga that spans half a century. The series centers on three generations of women—Clara, Blanca, and Alba—in a conservative South American country shaped by class struggle, political upheaval, and magic.
Movies
‘Balls Up’
April 15. In this raunchy over-the-top comedy Balls Up, marketing executives Brad (Mark Wahlberg) and Elijah (Paul Walter Hauser) pitch a bold full coverage condom sponsorship with the World Cup. After their drunken celebration in Brazil sparks a global scandal, they must outrun furious fans, criminals, and power-hungry officials to salvage their careers and make it home alive.
‘Jerry West: The Logo’
April 16. Jerry West: The Logo is a feature-length documentary that traces the life and career of NBA icon Jerry West. His 60-year journey as an All-Star, Olympic gold medalist, NBA champion, and visionary team executive is captured in this film by Emmy-winning director Kenya Barris alongside insights from other legends like Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Music
- April 25-27. Stagecoach will stream live to a global audience on Prime Video on April 26 and 27, giving fans front-row access to the festival from anywhere. Broadcasting from Indio, California, the stream will capture the energy of the weekend, including performances from the festival’s biggest acts, alongside exclusive artist interviews conducted by Country Heat Weekly podcast hosts Amber Anderson and Kelly Sutton and curated festival coverage.
Live sports
NBA
- Thu April 2 at 7 p.m. ET: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons
- Thu April 2 at 9:30 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Sat April 4 at 3 p.m. ET: San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets
- Thu April 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks
- Thu April 9 at 10 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Fri April 10 at 7 p.m. ET: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Fri April 10 at 9:30 p.m. ET: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets
- Tue April 14 at 7 p.m. ET: SoFi Play-In Tournament (TBD)
- Tue April 14 at 9:30 p.m. ET: SoFi Play-In Tournament (TBD)
- Wed April 15 at 7 p.m. ET: SoFi Play-In Tournament (TBD)
- Wed April 15 at 9:30 p.m. ET: SoFi Play-In Tournament (TBD)
- Fri April 17 at 7 p.m. ET: SoFi Play-In Tournament (TBD)
- Fri April 17 at 9:30 p.m. ET: SoFi Play-In Tournament (TBD)
- Sat April 18 at 1 p.m. ET: NBA Playoffs Round 1 (TBD)
- Sat April 18 at 3:30 p.m. ET: NBA Playoffs Round 1 (TBD)
- Sat April 18 at 6 p.m. ET: NBA Playoffs Round 1 (TBD)
- Sat April 18 at 1 p.m. ET: NBA Playoffs Round 1 (TBD)
- Thu April 23 at 7 p.m. ET: NBA Playoffs Round 1 (TBD)
- Thu April 23 at 8 p.m. ET: NBA Playoffs Round 1 (TBD)
- Thu April 23 at 10 p.m. ET: NBA Playoffs Round 1 (TBD)
- Fri April 24 at 7 p.m. ET: NBA Playoffs Round 1 (TBD)
- Fri April 24 at 8 p.m. ET: NBA Playoffs Round 1 (TBD)
- Fri April 24 at 10 p.m. ET: NBA Playoffs Round 1 (TBD)
- Wed April 29 at 7 p.m. ET: NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 5, if necessary (TBD)
- Wed April 29 at 10 p.m. ET: NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 5, if necessary (TBD)
New York Yankees
- Wed April 8 at 7:05 p.m. ET: Athletics vs. New York Yankees
- Wed April 15 at 7:05 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees
- Wed April 22 at 6:45 p.m. ET: New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox
- Tues April 28 at 8:05 p.m. ET: New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles
The Masters
- Mon April 9 at 1 p.m. ET: Masters Tournament (First Round Coverage)
- Tues April 10 at 1 p.m. ET: Masters Tournament (Second Round Coverage)
NWSL
- Fri April 3 at 8 p.m. ET: Orlando Pride vs. Angel City FC
- Fri April 24 at 8 p.m. ET: Washington Spirit vs. Kansas City Current
ONE Championship
- Fri April 10 at 9 p.m. ET: Tang Kai vs. Shamil “The Cobra” Gasanov
Seattle Kraken
- Sat April 4 at 10 p.m. ET: Seattle Kraken vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- Mon April 6 at 7 p.m. ET: Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken
- Tues April 7 at 8 p.m. ET: Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken
- Thur April 9 at 10 p.m. ET: Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights
- Sat April 11 at 7 p.m. ET: Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames
- Wed April 15 at 10 p.m. ET: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken
New series episodes
New podcast episodes
- Baby, this is Keke Palmer: Mya (April 7), Emma Grede (April 14), Nia Long (April 21), and Ella Mai (April 28)
Full list of what’s new
April 1
2 Guns (2013)
American Fiction (2023)
Anna And The Apocalypse (2017)
Being John Malkovich (1999)
Breach (2020)
Breaking News in Yuba County (2021)
Child's Play (1988)
Child's Play (2019)
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)
Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
Dances with Wolves (1990)
Dark Harvest (2023)
Dog (2022)
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax (2012)
Duel at Diablo (1966)
Duets (2000)
End of Days (1999)
Far and Away (1992)
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)
Flag Day (2021)
Ford v Ferrari (2019)
Guy Ritchie's The Covenant (2023)
Holmes and Watson (2018)
Hot Pursuit (2015)
Hot Seat (2022)
House of Gucci (2021)
It's A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)
Jason's Lyric (1994)
Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)
Jet Li's Fearless (2006)
Jump Of The Cat (2023)
Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)
Lawman (1971)
Let Me Take You Down (2020)
Lifeforce (1985)
Lone Wolf McQuade (1983)
Mercury Rising (1998)
Mr. Mom (1983)
Nothing Happens By Chance (2022)
Operation Finale (2018)
Over the Top (1987)
Overboard (2018)
Patch Adams (1998)
Red Dawn (1984)
Red Dawn (2012)
Respect (2021)
Self/less (2015)
Single, Almost Crazy (2020)
Spaceballs (1987)
Spy Game (2001)
Teen Wolf: The Movie (2023)
The Addams Family (2019)
The Addams Family 2 (2021)
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Amityville Horror (2005)
The Aviator (2004)
The Battle of Britain (1969)
The Boss Baby (2017)
The Boys In The Boat (2023)
The Domestics (2018)
The Game (1997)
The Great Wall (2017)
The Long Riders (1980)
The Machine (2023)
The Menu (2022)
The Poughkeepsie Tapes (2007)
The Prodigy (2019)
The Sandlot (1993)
The Terminator (1984)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
Thief (1981)
Titanic (1997)
Top Gun (1986)
Vanity Fair (2004)
Walking Tall (2004)
Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)
Wander (2020)
When The Night Falls (2022)
White Noise (2005)
Wrath Of Man (2021)
American Fiction (2023)
Anna And The Apocalypse (2017)
Being John Malkovich (1999)
Breach (2020)
Breaking News in Yuba County (2021)
Child's Play (1988)
Child's Play (2019)
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)
Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
Dances with Wolves (1990)
Dark Harvest (2023)
Dog (2022)
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax (2012)
Duel at Diablo (1966)
Duets (2000)
End of Days (1999)
Far and Away (1992)
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)
Flag Day (2021)
Ford v Ferrari (2019)
Guy Ritchie's The Covenant (2023)
Holmes and Watson (2018)
Hot Pursuit (2015)
Hot Seat (2022)
House of Gucci (2021)
It's A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)
Jason's Lyric (1994)
Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)
Jet Li's Fearless (2006)
Jump Of The Cat (2023)
Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)
Lawman (1971)
Let Me Take You Down (2020)
Lifeforce (1985)
Lone Wolf McQuade (1983)
Mercury Rising (1998)
Mr. Mom (1983)
Nothing Happens By Chance (2022)
Operation Finale (2018)
Over the Top (1987)
Overboard (2018)
Patch Adams (1998)
Red Dawn (1984)
Red Dawn (2012)
Respect (2021)
Self/less (2015)
Single, Almost Crazy (2020)
Spaceballs (1987)
Spy Game (2001)
Teen Wolf: The Movie (2023)
The Addams Family (2019)
The Addams Family 2 (2021)
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Amityville Horror (2005)
The Aviator (2004)
The Battle of Britain (1969)
The Boss Baby (2017)
The Boys In The Boat (2023)
The Domestics (2018)
The Game (1997)
The Great Wall (2017)
The Long Riders (1980)
The Machine (2023)
The Menu (2022)
The Poughkeepsie Tapes (2007)
The Prodigy (2019)
The Sandlot (1993)
The Terminator (1984)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
Thief (1981)
Titanic (1997)
Top Gun (1986)
Vanity Fair (2004)
Walking Tall (2004)
Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)
Wander (2020)
When The Night Falls (2022)
White Noise (2005)
Wrath Of Man (2021)
Available April 3
April 5
April 7
April 11
April 12
April 15
April 17
April 21
April 23
LOL 6: Chi Ride è Fuori (2026)
April 24
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