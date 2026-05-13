Key takeaways
- Audible offers more than 1 million titles including audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals.
- Primary membership plans available in the U.S. include Standard ($8.99 a month) and Premium ($14.95 a month).
- Audible serves listeners in more than 180 countries with content in more than 50 languages.
For nearly three decades, Audible has been transforming how millions of people experience stories—turning commutes into adventures, workouts into learning sessions, and quiet evenings into journeys to different worlds.
Whether you are discovering your first audiobook or building an extensive personal library, Audible makes it easy to find and enjoy outstanding audio storytelling wherever life takes you.
Here’s everything you need to know about Audible, including how it works, what content you can listen to, and how much it costs to subscribe.
What is Audible?
Audible is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering the world's largest selection of audiobooks. The service entertains, inspires, and informs millions of listeners around the world through outstanding audio storytelling.
How much does Audible cost?
In addition to individual title purchasing, Audible offers two primary membership plans in the United States designed to cater to listeners’ diverse needs: Standard ($8.99 a month) and Premium ($14.95 a month). Check your local Audible website for pricing in your marketplace.
What comes with Audible Standard?
- Listen to one title a month from the entire Audible catalog.
- The monthly selected title remains available for as long as you retain your membership.
- Includes a select catalog for unlimited listening, including select popular Audible Original podcasts.
- Ideal for selective listeners with specific interests or those who are just discovering audio storytelling.
What comes with Audible Premium?
- Unlimited listening for thousands of titles.
- Listen to included titles anytime, and download and save titles for offline listening.
- Receive one monthly credit to buy an audiobook from the entire Audible catalog.
- Keep any purchased audiobook title forever, regardless of membership status.
- Access to exclusive sales and discounts on additional books.
- Perfect for committed audiobook fans who want to build a personal library.
Audible's different membership plans ensure that listeners can discover great storytelling and enjoy audiobooks at a pace and price point that works for their individual preferences and listening habits. This includes options for unlimited listening to select titles, monthly credits to keep audiobooks forever, and access to an extensive catalog.
Whether you are a casual listener looking to explore new stories or an avid audiobook enthusiast with an extensive personal library, there is a plan that fits your lifestyle needs.
What can I listen to on Audible?
Audible has more than 1 million titles in its library—including audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals—with each marketplace offering a curated selection of available titles. This includes best sellers like Project Hail Mary, full-cast audio editions of Harry Potter, and Audible Originals like the multi-cast adaptation of Pride & Prejudice.
Over the past five years, Audible has made the work of more than one million authors and actors worldwide available to customers. The service has long been a trusted home for creators, inviting some of the biggest names in their respective fields to build new worlds with Audible and bring their visions to life.
Audible invests in the creative economy worldwide, fostering communities of performers, writers, sound engineers, and other creatives—from big-name talent to emerging, undiscovered storytellers.
Where is Audible available?
Audible serves millions of members around the world in more than 180 countries, offering content in more than 50 languages.
You can listen to Audible online or by downloading the Audible app for your mobile device or tablet.
The service makes experiencing audio storytelling seamless, whether commuting, cooking, exercising, gardening, or relaxing at home.
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