Key takeaways
- Prime Video has ordered a series adaptation of the best-selling fantasy novels by Rebecca Yarros.
- Reacher has been renewed for Season 5 and Jury Duty has been renewed for Season 3.
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 will premiere on November 11, 2026.
Prime Video announced a wave of renewals, new series orders, premiere dates, and casting during Amazon MGM Studios' 2026 Upfront presentation in New York City on Monday.
This includes a highly anticipated Fourth Wing series adaptation, a Season 5 renewal for Reacher, a season 3 renewal for Jury Duty, the premiere date of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3, plus several brand-new projects spanning fantasy, comedy, and reality TV.
Here's everything announced.
'Fourth Wing' is coming to Prime Video
Prime Video has ordered a Fourth Wing series adaptation, which is based on the best-selling fantasy novels by Rebecca Yarros. The series follows Violet Sorrengail, who is forced by her mother to enter the brutal world of Basgiath War College. Violet joins hundreds of candidates striving to become the elite of Navarre: dragon riders.
'The Rings of Power' Season 3 premiere date
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be back: Season 3 will premiere on November 11 on Prime Video. Season 3 takes place several years after the events of Season 2 at the height of the War of the Elves.
'Reacher' Season 5
With Season 4 on the horizon, Prime Video renewed Reacher for Season 5. The series is based on Lee Child’s best-selling books and stars Alan Ritchson as the titular Jack Reacher.
'Jury Duty' Season 3
The hidden-camera comedy is coming back for a third season. The first two seasons of the show followed ordinary people who are unaware they’re in staged situations surrounded by actors.
'Fallout' Season 3 casting update
Aaron Paul is joining the third season of Fallout in an undisclosed role. The series is based on the popular video game franchise of the same name. The first two seasons are streaming now on Prime Video.
Nia DaCosta to direct 2 episodes and executive produce 'Sex Criminals'
Nia DaCosta (Hedda) will direct the first two episodes and executive produce Prime Video's series adaptation of Sex Criminals. The show is based on the comic book series by Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky about a couple who can stop time when they have sex.
Brett Goldstein's new comedy ‘Escorted’
Comedian and actor Brett Goldstein (Shrinking, Ted Lasso) stars in the new scripted series Escorted, a romantic comedy about sexual dynamics that follows a divorced dad in Manhattan who accidentally becomes a male escort.
‘Ride or Die’ premiere date announcement
Ride or Die, starring Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham, will premiere on July 15. The series follows two best friends who go on the run after one discovers that the other is secretly an assassin.
‘The Terminal List’ Season 2 premiere date
Chris Pratt returns for The Terminal List Season 2, which will premiere on October 21exclusively on Prime Video. Season 2 is based on Jack Carr's New York Times best-selling novel True Believer.
'Reality Retreat’ series order
This new reality show brings together 11 of reality television’s most recognizable and talked-about women for a high-stakes wellness retreat designed to challenge their identities, relationships, and personal growth. The series features an ensemble cast including former Housewives stars Kenya Moore, Margaret Josephs, and Kim Zolciak, reality standouts Christine Quinn, Brittany Cartwright, and Tamar Braxton, Bachelorette fan-favorites Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jenn Tran, mother-daughter duo Julie and Savannah Chrisley, as well as Hilaria Baldwin.
‘Rose Hill’ series order
Based on the best-selling series by Elsie Silver, Rose Hill follows best friends and neighbors West Belmont, a rancher with commitment issues, and Ford Grant. The latter is a brooding record label owner and billionaire who has long carried a torch for West’s sister, Rosie.
‘Thursday Night Football’ kick off
Thursday Night Football on Prime Video kicks off its fifth year of exclusive NFL coverage with one of the most anticipated events of the season between the Detroit Lions and the Buffalo Billson September 17. This will be the first regular-season game at the Bills' brand-new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The full TNF schedule will be released Thursday, May 14.
WNBA on Twitch
Twitch and NBA on Prime are teaming up to bring the 2026 WNBA season to CreatorCasts, letting fans watch live games alongside their favorite streamers in a new interactive viewing experience.
What else is on Prime Video?
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