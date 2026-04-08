Key takeaways
- No Place to be Single is a romantic comedy based on the best-selling novel by Felicia Kingsley.
- The film will be released worldwide on Prime Video on May 8, 2026.
- Matilde Gioli, Cristiano Caccamo, Amanda Campana, and Sebastiano Pigazzi lead the cast of this book-to-film adaptation.
Prime Video has released the trailer for No Place to be Single, a romantic comedy based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Felicia Kingsley.
In No Place to be Single, love and conflict come unexpectedly for old friends reuniting in Tuscany in a sparkling and witty film about wine, second chances, and new horizons.
As Italy's most-read author for three consecutive years, Kingsley’s 23 published books have sold over 4 million copies and have been translated into 20 languages. No Place to be Single, known as Non è un Paese Per Single in Italian and now published in English by Amazon Crossing, is the first of her novels to be adapted for the screen.
Here’s everything to know about the upcoming Italian adaptation of No Place to be Single including the cast, plot, and how to watch the film.
When is the 'No Place to be Single' release date?
01 / 03
No Place to be Single will be available to stream worldwide exclusively on Prime Video starting May 8, 2026.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 monthly or $139 annually in the US. Discounted memberships are also available for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients at 50% off. Check your local Amazon website for information on Prime membership pricing in your region.
What is 'No Place to be Single' about?
Set in the picturesque town of Belvedere in Chianti—where everyone is either coupled up or searching for their soulmate—the film follows Elisa (Matilde Gioli), a single mother raising her teenage daughter (Margherita Rebeggiani) while running the Le Giuggiole estate with her sister Giada (Amanda Campana) and mother Mariana (Cecilia Dazzi).
Everything changes when Michele (Cristiano Caccamo), a childhood friend Elisa lost touch with years ago, returns to town. A successful financial consultant whose life revolves around professional and romantic conquests, Michele hasn't come back by chance. When his uncle, the owner of Le Giuggiole, passes away suddenly and leaves the estate to Michele and his brother Carlo (Sebastiano Pigazzi), Michele sees the perfect opportunity to sell the property and secure a long-awaited promotion.
But Elisa has other plans. She dreams of transforming the estate into the farm she's always envisioned—and Michele could put everything at risk. What unfolds is a story of clashing ambitions and unexpected feelings in the heart of Tuscany.
Who is in the ‘No Place to be Single’ cast?
The cast of No Place to be Single includes:
- Matilde Gioli (Human Capital) as Elisa
- Cristiano Caccamo (Under the Riccione Sun) as Michele
- Amanda Campana (Hotel Costiera) as Giada
- Sebastiano Pigazzi (And Just Like That…) as Carlo
- Cecilia Dazzi (Wimbledon) as Mariana
- Margherita Rebeggiani (Wonka) as Linda
- Marco Cocci (The Last Kiss) as Ettore
- Bebo Storti (Il Candidato) as Dottor Galli
No Place to be Single is directed by Laura Chiossone and written by Alessandra Martellini, Giulia Magda Martinez, and Matteo Visconti. The film is co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Italian International Film - Lucisano Media Group.
What else is streaming on Prime Video?
There are plenty of other romantic comedies on Prime Video like Picture This, The Idea of You, and You’re Cordially Invited.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience, finding their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports events.
This includes Amazon Original series like The Boys, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Fallout, and The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power.