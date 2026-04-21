Key takeaways
- Citadel Season 2 premieres Wednesday, May 6 on Prime Video.
- Returning cast includes Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Stanley Tucci.
- New cast members include Jack Reynor, Matt Berry, and Lina El Arabi.
The first trailer for Citadel Season 2 showcases the return of Prime Video’s heart-racing spy thriller.
Three years after Season 1 debuted, Citadel will return to Prime Video for its second season on May 6. Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Stanley Tucci will reprise their roles and will be joined by a slew of new characters in the new season.
Here’s everything you need to know about Season 2 of Citadel, including the plot, cast, and how to watch the show.
When is the ‘Citadel’ Season 2 release date?
Season 2 of Citadel will premiere on May 6 with all seven episodes dropping exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories. Season 1 is available to stream now.
Prime Video is included with a Prime membership, which costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year in the United States. Check your local Amazon website for pricing in your region.
Amazon also offers discounted memberships through Prime Access, aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs, and Prime Young Adult, for young adults (ages 18-24) and college students.
What is ‘Citadel’ Season 2 about?
Citadel follows elite operatives of a legendary agency that was destroyed by a ruthless network backed by the world's most powerful families.
When a terrifying new threat emerges, the three agents are pulled back into action. Now they must recruit an unlikely team of skilled new operatives and launch a globe-spanning mission to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity. With blockbuster action, shocking betrayals, and an expanded ensemble of mysterious agents, the stakes have never been higher, and anyone could be friend or foe.
What was the plot of ‘Citadel’ Season 1’?
In Season 1, agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh worked for Citadel, an independent global spy agency that fell eight years ago in a devastating attack by Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows.
With their memories wiped, the former Citadel agents were scattered across the globe. When new intel surfaced, Kane was called back into action by his former colleague Bernard Orlick. Together with Sinh, they attempted to stop Manticore from establishing a new world order.
Who is in the ‘Citadel’ Season 2 cast?
Citadel Season 2 features an ensemble cast that includes returning stars as well as new additions:
Returning cast:
- Richard Madden (Game of Thrones) as Mason Kane
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Heads of State) as Nadia Sinh
- Stanley Tucci (Spotlight) as Bernard Orlick
- Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) as Dahlia Archer
- Ashleigh Cummings (The Goldfinch) as Abby Conroy
New cast members:
- Jack Reynor (Midsommar)
- Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)
- Lina El Arabi (Furies)
- Merle Dandridge (Station 19)
- Gabriel Leone (Senna)
- Rayna Vallandingham (Cobra Kai)
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports—including Amazon MGM Studios–produced series and movies; licensed fan favorites; and programming via Prime Video Subscriptions such as MGM+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock Premium Plus, FOX One, DAZN, and Crunchyroll, as well as more than 900 free ad-supported (FAST) channels.
Next, learn how to use Prime Video’s “Shop the Show” feature to discover products inspired by your favorite series and movies.
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