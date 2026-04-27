Key takeaways
- Verity, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel, will premiere in theaters on October 2 in the U.S.
- The film features a star-studded cast including Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett.
- Ahead of the film’s release, readers can enjoy Verity in print, on Kindle, or as an Audible audiobook.
Amazon MGM Studios has released the trailer for Verity, a film adaptation of the global best-selling novel by Colleen Hoover.
The psychological thriller tells the story of a struggling writer hired to complete an injured bestselling author's book series. While living at the author's home, she discovers a horrifying manuscript—and must decide whether to expose the truth.
The film adaptation of Verity comes after Hoover’s other best-selling novel, It Ends With Us, was adapted for the big screen in 2024.
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming movie, including its plot, cast, and release date.
When is the release date for ‘Verity’?
Verity will be released in theaters on October 2, 2026, in the United Sates.
What is the plot of ‘Verity’?
Adapted from Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, this seductive, psychological thriller follows renowned author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway) and Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson), a struggling writer who relocates to the remote Crawford estate to ghostwrite for Verity. After Lowen uncovers what appears to be Verity's chilling autobiographical notes, she wrestles with the disturbing and twisted confessions about Verity’s husband Jeremy (Josh Hartnett), and finds it hard to separate fiction from reality, manipulation from attraction, and opportunity from obsession.
Who is in the cast of ‘Verity’?
Verity features a star-studded cast including:
- Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) as Lowen Ashleigh
- Anne Hathaway (The Idea of You) as Verity Crawford
- Josh Hartnett (Oppenheimer) as Jeremy Crawford
- Brady Wagner (Liz Here Now) as Crew Crawford
- Asel Swango (Power Book II: Ghost) as Frida
- Daniel Echevarria (Daredevil: Born Again) as Alex
The film is directed by Michael Showalter with scripts written by Nick Antosca and Colleen Hoover.
Where can I read ‘Verity’?
Verity can be purchased or downloaded on Amazon as a physical book, Kindle book, or Audible audiobook, and is currently available in the Kindle Unlimited catalog. Fans of Colleen Hoover can also find her other page-to-screen hits on Kindle Unlimited, including Reminders of Him and Regretting You. This marks the third Hoover film adaptation published with Amazon—from self-publishing Verity through Kindle Direct Publishing to releasing Reminders of Him and Regretting You through Amazon Publishing.
With eligible eBooks and audiobooks syncing between the Kindle and Audible apps, customers never lose their place when switching between formats—so you can start reading Verity on Kindle and pick up right where you left off on Audible. Plus, the beloved immersion reading experience on Kindle is now available on the Audible app.
What is available to watch on Prime Video?
While you wait for Verity to hit theaters, there are plenty of other book-to-film adaptations to enjoy on Prime Video, including Wuthering Heights, The Idea of You, and Culpa Nuestra.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, and live events—including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies, licensed fan favorites, and Prime member exclusive access to coverage of live sports.
Viewers can also access programming from Apple TV, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, Peacock Premium Plus, FOX One, and MGM+ and more via Prime Video Subscriptions, as well as more than 900 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
Next, learn more about Amazon MGM Studios’s ambitious theatrical slate for 2026 and beyond at CinemaCon.