Verity

can be purchased or downloaded

on Amazon

as a physical book, Kindle book, or Audible audiobook, and is currently available in the

Kindle Unlimited

catalog. Fans of Colleen Hoover can also find her other page-to-screen hits on Kindle Unlimited, including

Reminders of Him

and

Regretting You

. This marks the third Hoover film adaptation published with Amazon—from self-publishing Verity through

Kindle Direct Publishing

to releasing

Reminders of Him

and

Regretting You

through Amazon Publishing.