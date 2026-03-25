Key takeaways
- Wuthering Heights will be available to rent or buy on Prime Video on March 31, but can be pre-ordered now.
- The film costs $19.99 to rent or $24.99 to buy.
- Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi star in Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Emily Brontë's classic novel.
Director Emerald Fennell brings Emily Brontë's timeless classic to the screen with 2026’s Wuthering Heights.
Starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, the film explores a destructive love story that has captivated readers for generations, all brought to life by Fennell's distinctive directorial vision.
How to watch ‘Wuthering Heights’ on Prime Video
Wuthering Heights is available to pre-order on Prime Video—you can find it by searching for the title. It will be available to rent or buy starting March 31.
All customers can watch Wuthering Heights on Prime Video, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership.
In the U.S. it costs $19.99 to rent and $24.99 to buy. Rentals include 30 days to start watching the film and 48 hours to finish once started.
Please check your local Amazon website for availability and pricing in your region.
Who is in the ‘Wuthering Heights’ cast?
The film features an ensemble cast that includes:
- Margot Robbie (Barbie) as Cathy
- Jacob Elordi (Saltburn) as Heathcliff
- Hong Chau (The Menu) as Nelly
- Shazad Latif (Penny Dreadful) as Edgar
- Alison Oliver (Saltburn) as Isabella
Who directed ‘Wuthering Heights’?
Wuthering Heights is written and directed by Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman,Saltburn), based on Brontë's classic 1847 novel.
What else is on Prime Video?
There are plenty of other romantic dramas to watch on Prime Video such as The Idea of You, The Map That Leads to You, and The Thomas Crown Affair.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices.
Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports—including Amazon MGM Studios–produced series and movies; licensed fan favorites; and programming from Prime Video Subscriptions such as Apple TV, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+.
All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads.
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