Key takeaways
- Nicolas Cage stars in “Spider-Noir,” as a super powered private investigator set in 1930s New York, premiering May 27.
- Live sports from the NBA, WNBA, NWSL, MLB, and NASCAR stream all month.
- Amazon Music will also livestream Sueños Festival and the 61st ACM Awards on Prime Video.
The highly anticipated "Spider-Noir" series starring Nicolas Cage premieres on May 27. Other new originals include Off Campus, the Kyle Larson NASCAR documentary, and the return of Citadel. Live sports will stream all month, including NBA playoffs, New York Yankees baseball, NWSL and WNBA games, and NASCAR races. Amazon Music will all steam a bevy of live festival content and the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards.
Spotlight: “Spider-Noir”
May 27. The series follows a seasoned and down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York named Ben Reilly (played by Cage). He is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.
More Prime Originals
‘No Place to be Single’
May 8. A single mother running a vineyard in Tuscany is the only person in town not looking for love... until a childhood friend she lost touch with years ago, turns her life upside down and awakens new and unexpected feelings.
‘Off Campus’
May 13. Based on the best-selling five-book series by Elle Kennedy, Off Campus follows an elite ice hockey team at Briar University and the women in their lives as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery.
‘Good Omens’
May 13. The 90-minute episode picks up where Season 2 left off as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley return to face their most epic and personal adventure yet. As the fate of the universe hangs in the balance, Aziraphale and Crowley must confront their relationship, heal old wounds and rediscover their bond.
‘It’s Not Like That’
May 15. The series explores multigenerational family dynamics and the complexities of rebuilding life after loss: A pastor who is a recently widowed dad of three and a new divorcee with two teens. Both must now navigate their newly minted singledom with parenthood.
‘Jack Ryan: Ghost War’
May 20. Jack Ryan returns to Prime Video for this feature film where the titular hero is forced back into the world of espionage to confront a rogue black-ops unit. Ryan reunites with friends from the original series as well as a new and unlikely partner.
‘Citadel’ Season 2
May 6. The heart-racing spy series returns for a second season with a star-studded returning cast that includes Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, and Ashleigh Cummings.
'Kyle Larson vs. The Double’
May 21. In motor sports, there are feats so audacious they border on impossible. This documentary follows Kyle Larson's two-year pursuit of "The Double"—completing the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 in a single day, a combined 1,100 miles across two cities, two different cars, and two of the most demanding tracks in the world.
Music
- May 5. Amazon Music City Sessions, the global live concert series delivering exclusive performances, behind-the-scenes access, and intimate artist conversations, launches its Puerto Rico edition. The new multi-episode run spotlights Latin urban talent and streams on Prime Video, kicking off with reggaeton icon Yandel, with additional episodes slated for later in 2026.
- May 8-10. Rolling Loud will broadcast live on Amazon Music from Orlando's Camping World Stadium. The three-day festival livestream features performances from some of the best talent in hip-hop, with hosts Speedy Morman, Lola Clark, and Sadprt providing exclusive backstage interviews and behind-the-scenes content throughout the weekend.
- May 17. The 61st Academy of Country Music Awards will stream live on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. Taking place from the world-renowned MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the award celebration will feature performances from Kacey Musgraves, Little Big Town, and Miranda Lambert.
- May 23-24. Amazon Music brings Sueños Festival to a global audience with a livestream from Chicago, offering front-row access to performances from leading reggaeton and Latin trap artists. Fans can stream the festival on Prime Video, with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to one of the biggest Latin music events of the year.
Live sports
NBA
- Fri May 1 at 7 p.m. ET: Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic
- Fri May 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors
- Fri May 1 at 9:30 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets
WNBA
- Thu May 14 at 8 p.m. ET: Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings
- Thu May 14 at 10 p.m. ET: New York Liberty at Portland Fire
- Thu May 21 at 8 p.m. ET: Golden State Valkyries at New York Liberty
- Thu May 21 at 10 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury
- Thu May 28 at 8 p.m. ET: Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings
- Thu May 28 at 10 p.m. ET: Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries
New York Yankees
- Wed May 6 at 7:05 p.m. ET: Texas Rangers at New York Yankees
- Wed May 13 at 6:35 p.m. ET: New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles
- Wed May 20 at 7:05 p.m. ET: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees
- Wed May 27 at 7:40 p.m. ET: New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
NWSL
- Thu May 8 at 8 p.m. ET: Orlando Pride vs. NC Courage
- Thu May 15 at 8 p.m. ET: Kansas City Current vs. Houston Dash
- Thu May 22 at 8 p.m. ET: Boston Legacy FC vs. Seattle Reign
- Thu May 29 at 8 p.m. ET: Racing Louisville vs. Denver Summit FC
ONE Championship
Fri May 15 at 9 p.m. ET: Tang Kai vs. Shamil “The Cobra” Gasanov
NASCAR
- Sun May 24 at 6 p.m. ET: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
- Sun May 31 at 7 p.m. ET: Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway
New series episodes
Full list of what’s new
May 1
A Shot in the Dark (1965)
Agent Cody Banks (2003)
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)
All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)
Annie Hall (1977)
Babe (1995)
Babe: Pig in the City (1998)
Bad Words (2014)
Battleship (2012)
Be Cool (2005)
Because I Said So (2007)
Beginners (2011)
Dallas Buyers Club (2013)
Death Wish (2018)
Despicable Me 4 (2024)
Do the Right Thing (1989)
Dragonheart (1996)
Get Shorty (1995)
GoodFellas (1990)
Gosford Park (2002)
Gretel & Hansel (2020)
Hang ‘Em High (1968)
Hot Fuzz (2007)
Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)
Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)
In the Heat of the Night (1967)
Jeepers Creepers (2001)
Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
Last Tango In Paris (1973)
Life (1999)
Longshot (2019)
Major Payne (1995)
Mamma Mia! (2008)
Mermaids (1990)
Psycho II (1983)
Retribution (2023)
Ride Along 2 (2016)
Robin Hood (2018)
Rush (2013)
Safe House (2012)
Scarface (1983)
Serenity (2005)
Single Moms Club (2014)
Sneakers (1992)
Some Like It Hot (1959)
Soul Plane (2004)
Species (1995)
Spies in Disguise (2019)
Tank Girl (1995)
The Delta Force (1986)
The Equalizer (2014)
The Equalizer 2 (2018)
The Glass Castle (2017)
The Great Outdoors (1988)
The Jerk (1979)
The Little Rascals (1994)
The Manchurian Candidate (1962)
The Pink Panther (1963)
The Pink Panther (2006)
The Return of the Living Dead (1985)
The Wolf of Snow Hollow (2020)
Under Siege (1992)
Valley Girl (2020)
Wargames (1983)
Agent Cody Banks (2003)
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)
All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)
Annie Hall (1977)
Babe (1995)
Babe: Pig in the City (1998)
Bad Words (2014)
Battleship (2012)
Be Cool (2005)
Because I Said So (2007)
Beginners (2011)
Dallas Buyers Club (2013)
Death Wish (2018)
Despicable Me 4 (2024)
Do the Right Thing (1989)
Dragonheart (1996)
Get Shorty (1995)
GoodFellas (1990)
Gosford Park (2002)
Gretel & Hansel (2020)
Hang ‘Em High (1968)
Hot Fuzz (2007)
Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)
Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)
In the Heat of the Night (1967)
Jeepers Creepers (2001)
Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
Last Tango In Paris (1973)
Life (1999)
Longshot (2019)
Major Payne (1995)
Mamma Mia! (2008)
Mermaids (1990)
Psycho II (1983)
Retribution (2023)
Ride Along 2 (2016)
Robin Hood (2018)
Rush (2013)
Safe House (2012)
Scarface (1983)
Serenity (2005)
Single Moms Club (2014)
Sneakers (1992)
Some Like It Hot (1959)
Soul Plane (2004)
Species (1995)
Spies in Disguise (2019)
Tank Girl (1995)
The Delta Force (1986)
The Equalizer (2014)
The Equalizer 2 (2018)
The Glass Castle (2017)
The Great Outdoors (1988)
The Jerk (1979)
The Little Rascals (1994)
The Manchurian Candidate (1962)
The Pink Panther (1963)
The Pink Panther (2006)
The Return of the Living Dead (1985)
The Wolf of Snow Hollow (2020)
Under Siege (1992)
Valley Girl (2020)
Wargames (1983)
May 20
May 21
May 23
Available May 27
Trending news and stories
- 7 features to try on the new Kindle Scribe, including full-system Dark Mode
- Amazon's new generative AI-powered audio feature synthesizes product summaries and reviews to make shopping easier
- LinkedIn names Amazon a top US company where people want to work
- Amazon Connect expands into a set of agentic AI solutions