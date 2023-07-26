Originally based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s international best-selling novel, Prime Video’s Good Omens 2 explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the friendship between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), a fussy angel and rare-book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley (David Tennant). Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, the duo are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho—until an unexpected visitor turns up.

All six episodes of Good Omens 2 will be released exclusively on Prime Video on July 28 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Fans can catch up on the first season of Good Omens streaming now on Prime Video.

Check out our interview with Michael Sheen, David Tennant, and other cast members from Good Omens 2.

What have our favorite ‘angel’ and ‘demon’ been up to?

Michael Sheen (Aziraphale): Aziraphale and Crowley are cut adrift from their respective head offices; they're free agents now. Aziraphale is thoroughly enjoying himself, really sort of getting to do what he always wanted, which is just to be on Earth, be in his bookshop, listen to music, and hang out with his favorite being, Crowley.

David Tennant (Crowley): Crowley, having railed against the structure that hell imposed on him, is finding that he's not enjoying it as much as he thought he would. He imagined this liberation would be quite freeing and quite energizing, but actually, he seems to be spending a lot of time on park benches, finding out what's going on in hell, checking in on the old team. He's lost the company apartment, that went with the job. He's living in his car.

Sheen: One day, Aziraphale gets an unexpected visitor—his ex-boss, the angel Gabriel, turns up naked outside his bookshop in … a very busy daytime Soho. He has no memory of who he is, or why he's there. And the mystery begins.

In the first season, Aziraphale was quite hesitant about having dealings with the demon. How have his feelings changed?

Sheen: We get to go back through history and see how the relationship between Aziraphale and Crowley has developed. For Aziraphale, it's been a constantly changing one, where Crowley is constantly prodding at him, and trying to point out the contradictions in his belief system. It has changed him [Aziraphale] over time. They are bound to each other, because no one else can understand what it's like to be an angel and a demon on Earth.

Crowley has some great outfits in Season One. What can fans expect for ‘Good Omens 2’?

Tennant: We get to meet a younger Aziraphale and Crowley than we've ever seen before. In fact, the show opens with a moment from really the beginning of time, when Crowley was still an angel [and] had yet to fall. So we get to see that version of him. We then also get to see, towards the end of the show, we get to see him masquerading as a modern-day angel. That may be my favorite outfit actually. It had a certain bling to it, which I quite enjoyed.

Can you tell us about your characters, Nina and Maggie?

Nina Sosanya (Nina): We play two humans who live and work in Soho, on the same street as the bookshop that belongs to “Mr. Fell,” aka Aziraphale. I own a coffee shop.

Maggie Service (Maggie): Mine is the record shop across the way.

Sosanya: We sort of get embroiled in the goings-on of heaven and hell, and everything that’s going on between Aziraphale and Crowley. The angel and the demon sort of use the two humans, Maggie and Nina, to help get them out of a sticky situation. It doesn't go exactly to plan, but they're being quite sort of “puppet master-y” about the whole thing, and it sort of bites them on the bottom!

What are you excited for the audience to experience?

Shelley Conn (Beelzebub): It's a brand-new adventure this season. Fans won't be disappointed. The same sort of feel is there, and it's still as creative and irreverent, and the humor is the same. But it does take you somewhere pretty unexpected.

Quelin Sepulveda (Muriel): We get to expand on what everyday life is for Aziraphale, and for Crowley as well. We have all these other shops; the set was so beautiful. There are brand-new characters as well. They've gone through great lengths to stop Armageddon, and it's kind of like, “Why? What is it about your little day-to-day life that is really exciting, or that you love and want to protect?” I'm really excited for that.

Liz Carr (Saraqael): It's building on that friendship, that kind of “bromance.” It's such a sort of unlikely friendship that they forge, that's always kind of there. I think it's seeing where they go, what happens, and what sort of scrapes are they are going to get into together. Being part of that is such a thrill as an audience, and as an actor.

All six episodes of Good Omens 2 will be released exclusively on Prime Video on July 28 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.