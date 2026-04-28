Key takeaways
- Amazon ranked top five on LinkedIn's 2026 Top Companies list for the 10th consecutive year, underscoring its role as a leading place to build and grow a career.
- Amazon provides accessible skills training and education through programs like Future Ready 2030 and Career Choice.
- The company has invested more than $1 billion in 2025 to raise pay and lower health care costs for operations employees.
Amazon ranked No. 4 on LinkedIn's 2026 Top Companies list, earning a top five placement every year since the list launched in 2016.
LinkedIn's yearly ranking identifies the best companies to work for where professionals can grow, and Amazon has continued to help employees build careers and skills for the future. This includes a $2.5 billion commitment to expand access to education and skills training through the launch of Future Ready 2030, as well as more than $1 billion in investments to raise pay and lower health care costs for its operations employees.
“When employees have access to education, training, and new technologies, they don't just advance their own careers—they raise the bar for everyone around them,” said Beth Galetti, senior vice president of People Experience and Technology at Amazon. “That's part of what makes this recognition meaningful: It's a reflection of the culture our teammates create every day.”
Here's a look at how Amazon is investing in career advancement, skills training, and local communities.
How Amazon helps employees advance their careers
Since 2019, Amazon has provided skills training to more than 700,000 employees worldwide, reinforcing a core belief that people of all backgrounds deserve access to the education and resources needed to advance their careers.
Career Choice, Amazon’s flagship education program for operations employees, has provided prepaid college tuition, industry certifications, language classes, and career coaching since its launch in 2012. During that time, the program has helped 300,000 employees pursue new career paths as aircraft mechanics, commercial truck drivers, IT support specialists, software developers, and more. The program has since expanded to all salaried U.S. employees.
"When you change one person’s life, it can ripple across their family, their community, and beyond. That’s why investing in people’s growth matters,” said J. Ofori Agboka, vice president of People Experience and Technology for Global Operations at Amazon. “Amazing benefits, ongoing development and training, and prepaid formal education have been game changers for our employees."
Amazon offers skills training and education for everyone
Amazon's investment in individual career growth extends well beyond its employees.
Through Future Ready 2030, the company is working to help prepare at least 50 million people for the future of work with programs spanning early career to mid-career transitions. This $2.5 billion commitment expands access to education and skills training for Amazon employees, students, and many others.
This commitment is far reaching and includes free access to AWS Skill Builder, an online learning center with more than 900 free digital courses and over 220 free AI learning resources for learners of all backgrounds and skill levels. In 2025, Amazon began offering a free one-year subscription to AWS Skill Builder for AWS Academy students, with a goal of reaching 2.7 million college students and early-career professionals worldwide.
Amazon also offers hands-on learning through programs like its Mechatronics and Robotics apprenticeship, where graduates earn up to 58% more than in other entry-level roles, as well as new AI certifications and practical learning experiences designed to help people apply skills in real-world environments.
For younger learners, Amazon Future Engineer provides free science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and computer science education to K-12 students. In 2025, 1.1 million students received more than 17 million hours of free STEM and computer science education through the program.
To date, Amazon Future Engineer has committed $70 million in college scholarships to 1,750 students from underserved communities pursuing computer science or engineering degrees. And this year, 200 high school seniors received $40,000 scholarships along with paid internship opportunities at Amazon.
Amazon supports employees and the communities where they live
Amazon's investment in people goes beyond skills training. In 2025, the company invested more than $1 billion to raise pay and lower health care costs for operations employees.
Across the U.S. in 2025, Amazon made a $340 billion investment in infrastructure, job creation, and direct employee compensation, supporting more than 1 million employees nationwide. As the company's network continues to grow in smaller cities and rural communities, its rural expansion is expected to create more than 100,000 additional jobs and driver opportunities.
Amazon is also working to expand access to affordable housing in the communities where it operates. The company's housing fund represents a $3.6 billion commitment to help create or preserve affordable homes for individuals and families earning moderate to low incomes in three of its hometown communities: Washington state's Puget Sound region, Nashville, and the National Capital Region.
Amazon promotes a culture of innovation
Amazon’s culture of innovation is rooted in a simple idea: make life easier and better for customers. Alexa+ helps people shop, plan, and get things done more seamlessly. Amazon Leo is expanding connectivity through low Earth orbit satellites. New technologies across Amazon's operations are helping make deliveries safer for employees and customers while also enabling faster, more reliable service. Together, these efforts reflect Amazon's companywide drive to keep inventing on behalf of customers and solving practical problems at scale.
Powering the future of work
Amazon's 10th consecutive year in the top five of LinkedIn's Top Companies list reflects a sustained investment in people—from operations employees gaining new credentials through Career Choice to students exploring computer science for the first time through Amazon Future Engineer.
As the nature of work continues to evolve, the company is focused on making sure employees and communities have the skills and support to grow with it.
Learn more about LinkedIn’s ranking and its methodology and explore job opportunities and how Amazon’s building the future together.