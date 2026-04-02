Key takeaways
- American Gladiators premieres April 17 on Prime Video with the first three episodes.
- The series features classic events like Joust and The Wall, plus new events including The Ring and Collision.
- Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Rocsi Diaz host.
American Gladiators is back.
The legendary competition series returns to Prime Video on April 17 with a new generation of powerful Gladiators, high-stakes physical events, and amateur contenders battling for glory and a $100,000 prize.
Hosted by Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Rocsi Diaz, the series brings back fan-favorite events like Joust and The Wall while introducing new events that test strength, strategy, and grit.
Check out the trailer above for a preview of this upcoming season.
Here’s what you need to know to watch American Gladiators on Prime Video.
How to watch ‘American Gladiators’ on Prime Video
American Gladiators will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide starting April 17 with three episodes. Three more episodes will be released on April 24, followed by the final four episodes on May 1.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year in the United States. Discounted memberships are also available for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients at 50% off. Check your local Amazon website for information on Prime membership pricing in your region.
What is the ‘American Gladiators’ series about?
American Gladiators is a physical competition series where amateur contenders from across the nation step into the Arena to face 16 powerful new American Gladiators.
Each episode features classic events like Joust, Powerball, Hang Tough, and The Wall, alongside high-impact new events including The Ring and Collision. Every showdown demands strength, strategy, and pure grit as contenders compete for $100,000 and the title of American Gladiator Champion.
The series is created and executive produced by Johnny C. Ferraro, with Daniel Calin serving as showrunner and executive producer alongside Barry Poznick. Susan Janis-Mashayekhi, Sarah Happel Jackson, and Adam Cooper serve as co-executive producers. The series is directed by Ramy Romany and produced by Amazon MGM Studios.
Who are the hosts and Gladiators?
Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Rocsi Diaz host the series, with Chris Rose providing commentary.
The season features 16 new American Gladiators:
- Abigail Lay: "Blaze"
- Ayinde Warren: "Neon"
- Dani Means: "Voltage"
- Dani Speegle: "Crush"
- Drew Aggouras: "Ace"
- Emily Nelson: "Striker"
- Eric Bugenhagen: "The Bull"
- Fessy Shafaat: "Mayhem"
- Jason Peele: "Eagle"
- Jessica Roden: "Supernova"
- Jessie Godderz: "Steel"
- Joseph Hall: "Lightning"
- Kailey Latimer: "Hurricane"
- Lu Faustin: "Empire"
- Michael Wardlow: "Fang"
- Sydney Hunter: "Huntress"
The official series theme song "Rise Up" is performed by Grammy Award-winning music superstar Jelly Roll and is available to pre-save exclusively on Amazon Music.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Prime Video is home to a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices.
Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports—including Amazon MGM Studios–produced series and movies, licensed fan favorites, and programming from Prime Video Subscriptions such as Apple TV, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, MGM+, Peacock Premium Plus, and FOX One. Members have access to more than 900 free FAST Channels as well.
This includes Prime Original series like The Boys, Fallout, and The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power.
All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads.
Next, learn how to use Prime Video’s “Shop the Show” feature to discover products from your favorite content.