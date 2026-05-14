"The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right,” Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement today.
While the casting process has just begun, the creative team behind the next film has been taking shape over the past several months.
Denis Villeneuve is directing the film, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing via Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films, respectively. Tanya Lapointe will executive produce. Steven Knight is writing the script.
Amazon MGM Studios announced in February 2025 that it would develop the next chapter of the Bond franchise, the first since No Time to Die brought Daniel Craig's tenure to a close in 2021.
We'll update this story as we have more to share.
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