Today, Amazon MGM Studios announced that Steven Knight will write the script for the studio’s upcoming James Bond film. Denis Villeneuve is directing the film, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing via Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films, respectively. Tanya Lapointe will executive produce.
Steven Knight (CBE) is a leading British screenwriter, producer, and director. He is the creator, executive producer, and writer of BAFTA-winning television series Peaky Blinders, starring Cillian Murphy, as well as further hit series, including the Emmy-nominated Taboo (BBC/FX), the Emmy-nominated See (Apple TV+), the BAFTA-nominated SAS Rogue Heroes (BBC), and A Thousand Blows (Disney+), This Town (BBC), The Veil (FX), and All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix), which earned multiple nominations including for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at the 2024 Golden Globes. Knight also co-created the international game show phenomenon Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? His first penned film, Dirty Pretty Things, was directed by Stephen Frears and opened the London Film Festival. It won four BIFAs, the 2005 Humanitas Prize for Film, and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay, among other honors. Further screenplays for film include the Academy Award–nominated Eastern Promises, the Academy Award–nominated Spencer, and three that he also directed: Hummingbird, Locke, and Serenity. Upcoming projects include the Netflix feature film installment of Peaky Blinders and Netflix historical drama series House of Guinness.
Additionally, Knight is co-director of Digbeth Loc. Studios, a new TV and film studio complex, which officially launched in Birmingham—his home city—in 2023. Beyond the screen, Knight has published four novels: The Movie House, Alphabet City, Out of the Blue, and The Last Words of Will Wolfkin. He was also part of the creative team responsible for the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Knight received a CBE in the New Year Honours List 2020 for services to Drama, Entertainment, and the community of Birmingham. He has the highest honor from the Royal Television Society’s Midlands Centre—the Baird Medal—and in 2023, the Royal Television Society awarded Knight a fellowship for his contribution to the U.K. television industry.
In 2022, Amazon acquired MGM, including a vast catalog with more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows. In March 2025, Amazon MGM Studios closed a new joint venture with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the terms of which call for Amazon MGM Studios to gain creative control of the James Bond intellectual property rights.
Knight is represented by CAA, United Agents, and Davis Law Group.
