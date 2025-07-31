Steven Knight (CBE) is a leading British screenwriter, producer, and director. He is the creator, executive producer, and writer of BAFTA-winning television series

Peaky Blinders

, starring Cillian Murphy, as well as further hit series, including the Emmy-nominated

Taboo

(BBC/FX), the Emmy-nominated

See

(Apple TV+), the BAFTA-nominated

SAS Rogue Heroes

(BBC), and

A Thousand Blows

(Disney+),

This Town

(BBC),

The Veil

(FX), and

All the Light We Cannot See

(Netflix), which earned multiple nominations including for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at the 2024 Golden Globes. Knight also co-created the international game show phenomenon

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

His first penned film,

Dirty Pretty Things

, was directed by Stephen Frears and opened the London Film Festival. It won four BIFAs, the 2005 Humanitas Prize for Film, and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay, among other honors. Further screenplays for film include the Academy Award–nominated

Eastern Promises

, the Academy Award–nominated

Spencer

, and three that he also directed:

Hummingbird, Locke,

and

Serenity

. Upcoming projects include the Netflix feature film installment of

Peaky Blinders

and Netflix historical drama series