Key takeaways
- Prime Video has renewed the hit series Reacher for Season 5 ahead of Season 4.
- Reacher stars Alan Ritchson as the titular Jack Reacher.
- The first three seasons are available to stream on Prime Video.
Reacher is coming back. Prime Video has renewed the action-thriller series, starring Alan Ritchson as the titular Jack Reacher, for a fifth season.
“From Lee Child’s globally beloved novels to its standout on-screen adaptation, Reacher has evolved into a true powerhouse franchise,” said Peter Friedlander, head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios. “The series’ ability to combine high-octane action with compelling character storytelling continues to resonate with tens of millions of viewers around the world. We’re excited to move forward with a fifth season ahead of Season 4’s debut and to build on this incredible momentum. We’re grateful to our outstanding creative partners, cast, and crew—Nick, Alan, Lee, Skydance, and CBS Studios—for continuing to bring this world to life in such a bold and compelling way.”
Season 4, which is based on the 13th book in Lee Child’s global best-selling series Gone Tomorrow, will continue the high-stakes storytelling that has made Reacher a standout global hit. When a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway goes horribly wrong, Jack Reacher is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power.
The third season of Reacher, which is available to stream now on Prime Video, reached 54.6 million viewers globally on Prime Video in its first 19 days and stands as the most-watched season on the service since Fallout Season 1 over the same timeframe.
Additional details on the upcoming season will be announced at a later date.
Here’s everything to know about Reacher.
How to stream 'Reacher' on Prime Video
All three seasons of Reacher are available to stream exclusively on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership.
Prime is available for $14.99 a month or $139 a year in the United States. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18-24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 a month, or $69 a year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 a month.
A 30-day free trial of Prime is also available. Check your local Amazon site for Prime pricing in your region.
Who are the cast and crew behind 'Reacher'?
Alan Ritchson stars as Jack Reacher, a role he's played since the series premiered on Prime Video in 2022.
The Season 3 cast included Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, along with Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart, and Olivier Richters.
New to the cast for Season 4 are Chris Marquette, Sydelle Noel, AGNEZ MO, Anggun, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, Kevin Corrigan, and Kathleen Robertson.
What else is on Prime Video?
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. This includes thousands of movies, series, and live events—including Amazon MGM Studios-produced content, licensed fan favorites, programming from streaming services like Paramount+, MGM+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock, FOX One, and Crunchyroll via Prime Video Subscriptions, as well as more than 900 free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) Channels.
Next, learn how to use Prime Video’s Shop the Show feature to discover products from your favorite series, movies, and live sports.
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