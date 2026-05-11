Meredith Averill (

The Haunting of Hill House

,

Locke & Key

) is adapting the novels for television and will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Fallout

executive producer Lisa Joy, co-founder of Kilter Films, is set to direct the pilot. Joy, Jonathan Nolan, and Athena Wickham will executive produce via Kilter Films, Michael B. Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo will executive produce via Outlier Society, and Liz Pelletier and Sherryl Clark will executive produce via Premeditated Productions.