Key takeaways
- Prime Video has ordered a series adaptation of Rebecca Yarros' best-selling fantasy novels, with the author serving as executive producer.
- The story follows 20-year-old Violet Sorrengail as she strives to become a dragon rider.
- The books became a global publishing phenomenon, captivating millions of readers with their blend of fantasy, romance, and high-stakes action.
Amazon MGM Studios announced the order for a series adaptation of the New York Times best-selling fantasy novels by Rebecca Yarros at the annual Upfront presentation in New York City.
Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House, Locke & Key) is adapting the novels for television and will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Fallout executive producer Lisa Joy, co-founder of Kilter Films, is set to direct the pilot. Joy, Jonathan Nolan, and Athena Wickham will executive produce via Kilter Films, Michael B. Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo will executive produce via Outlier Society, and Liz Pelletier and Sherryl Clark will executive produce via Premeditated Productions.
This article will be updated as more details—including cast, crew, and a release timeline—become available.
Here's everything we know so far—and what to expect as more details emerge.
What is 'Fourth Wing' about?
Fourth Wing is the first book in The Empyrean series. It follows 20-year-old Violet Sorrengail, who is forced by her mother to enter the brutal world of Basgiath War College. Violet joins hundreds of candidates striving to become the elite of Navarre: dragon riders.
Who wrote 'Fourth Wing'?
Rebecca Yarros is the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author of Fourth Wing, which is the first installment in her ongoing Empyrean series.
Who is behind the ‘Fourth Wing’ series?
Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House, Locke & Key) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Yarros will also serve as an executive producer.
Michael B. Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo executive produce via Outlier Society. Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham will executive produce via Kilter Films. Liz Pelletier and Sherryl Clark will executive produce via Premeditated Productions.
Where can I read or listen to 'Fourth Wing'?
The complete Empyrean series, including Fourth Wing, is available on Amazon.com in print, on Kindle and Audible, and through Kindle Unlimited.
Check your local Amazon website for availability in your region.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
If you're looking for more epic fantasy, check out the Prime Original series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Fans of book-to-screen adaptations can also check out Scarpetta, Reacher, and Cross.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime Video is included with a Prime membership, which costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year in the United States. There are also several discounted Prime membership options, including young adults and qualified government assistance recipients.
Check your local Amazon website for pricing in your region.
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