Batman: Caped Crusader on Prime Video

Cue the Bat-Signal: The Dark Knight is swooping in.
The highly anticipated new animated series Batman: Caped Crusader is coming to Prime Video, bringing with it a rogues’ gallery of villains ready to wreak mayhem on Gotham City.
The series, from Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho, offers a reimagining of the famed Batman mythology that’s captivated fans for decades.
In Batman: Caped Crusader, criminals run amok throughout Gotham City, leaving citizens constantly afraid. Here, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne scours the city as Batman, launching a one-man crusade that brings him allies, but sets the ball rolling that leads to unforeseen consequences.
When does ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ come out?
The animated series will debut on August 1 exclusively on Prime Video.
How many episodes are there in ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’?
The animated series has 10 episodes, all of which will drop on Prime Video on August 1. It will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Who stars in ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’?
The series stars the ensemble cast of Hamish Linklater, Jamie Chung, Diedrich Bader, Christina Ricci, Minnie Driver, Mckenna Grace, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Tom Kenny, Jason Watkins, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment, and Toby Stephens.
How to watch ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ when it premieres on Prime Video
What else is on Prime Video?
