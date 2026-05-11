Key takeaways
- Prime Video has renewed the Emmy-nominated comedy Jury Duty for a third season.
- The series' second season, Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, is streaming now with all eight episodes available on Prime Video.
- The original Jury Duty earned a Peabody Award, an AFI Award, four Emmy nominations, and two Golden Globe nominations.
The hidden-camera comedy that fooled audiences and critics alike is coming back for more. Prime Video has renewed Jury Duty for a third season, continuing the Emmy-nominated series' inventive format.
The renewal follows the success of the series' second season, Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, which moved the show's signature hidden-camera format from the courtroom to the conference room.
Here’s everything to know about Jury Duty.
How to stream 'Jury Duty' on Prime Video
Both seasons of Jury Duty are available to stream now on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership and is available across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
In the United States, Prime costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year. Check your local Amazon website for pricing in your region.
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What is 'Jury Duty' about?
The original Jury Duty followed Ronald Gladden, an ordinary person summoned for jury duty who didn't know the entire trial—judge, lawyers, witnesses, and fellow jurors including actor James Marsden—was staged. The series earned widespread acclaim for its warmhearted approach to the hidden-camera format.
The second season, Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, took the concept to a new environment: a corporate offsite at a family-owned hot sauce company. This time, temp worker Anthony was the unknowing subject, surrounded by actors posing as colleagues during a company retreat where the founder's succession plan hung in the balance.
Who is behind 'Jury Duty'?
The series was created by Lee Eisenberg (Lessons in Chemistry, The Office) and Gene Stupnitsky (Hello Ladies, The Office), with Jake Szymanski (7 Days in Hell) directing.
Executive producers include David Bernad (The White Lotus), Todd Schulman (The Chair Company), Nicholas Hatton (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Anthony King (The Afterparty), Chris Kula (Community), and James Marsden (Paradise).
What else is on Prime Video?
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices.
Prime members can find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports—including Amazon MGM Studios–produced originals, licensed fan favorites, and programming from streaming services like Apple TV, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+ through Prime Subscriptions, as well as more than 900 free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.
Next, learn how to use Prime Video’s Shop the Show feature to discover products from your favorite series, movies, and live sports.
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