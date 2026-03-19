Key takeaways
- Balls Up is in an R-rated action-comedy film starring Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser.
- Directed by Peter Farrelly, the film premieres globally on April 15 on Prime Video.
- Balls Up features an ensemble cast including Molly Shannon, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Eric Andre.
Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser are going all out in the outrageous buddy comedy Balls Up.
The R-rated action-comedy from director Peter Farrelly and Amazon MGM Studios premieres April 15 on Prime Video—and the trailer is available to watch now.
The film follows two marketing executives who pitch a sponsorship with the World Cup, only to spark a global scandal that forces them to outrun angry fans, criminals, and officials across Brazil in this unapologetically absurd adventure.
Here’s everything you need to know about Balls Up, including the plot, cast, and how to watch the film.
What is ‘Balls Up’ about?
In this raunchy, over-the-top comedy, marketing executives Brad (Wahlberg) and Elijah (Hauser)
go “balls out” and pitch a bold full-coverage condom sponsorship with the World Cup. After their drunken celebration in Brazil sparks a global scandal, they must outrun furious fans, criminals, and power-hungry officials to salvage their careers and make it home alive.
go “balls out” and pitch a bold full-coverage condom sponsorship with the World Cup. After their drunken celebration in Brazil sparks a global scandal, they must outrun furious fans, criminals, and power-hungry officials to salvage their careers and make it home alive.
The R-rated film delivers unapologetically absurd humor with outrageous storylines. Director Peter Farrelly, known for Dumb and Dumber and There's Something AboutMary, brings his signature style to this buddy-comedy adventure.
Who stars in ‘Balls Up’?
Balls Up features an ensemble comedy cast that includes:
- Mark Wahlberg (The Fighter)
- Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell)
- Molly Shannon (Saturday Night Live)
- Eric André (The Eric André Show)
- Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat)
- Benjamin Bratt (Miss Congeniality)
- Eva De Dominici (The Fragility of Bodies)
- Daniela Melchior (Road House)
The film was written and produced by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese (Deadpool). David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Andrew Muscato are also producers.
How can I watch 'Balls Up'?
Balls Up premieres globally on Prime Video on April 15. The runtime is 1 hour 44 minutes and the film is rated R for adult audiences.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year in the United States. Check your local Amazon website for information on Prime membership pricing in your region.
There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and savings on exclusive deals and discounts. Amazon also offers discounted memberships for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients at 50% off.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
There are plenty of other Amazon Original movies to watch on Prime Video, such as Playdate, Heads of State, Red One, and Challengers.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience, finding their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports events. This includes Amazon Original series like The Boys, Fallout, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership, can access programming such as Apple TV, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, MGM+, Peacock Premium Plus, and FOX One via Prime Video subscriptions, plus over 800 free FAST Channels.