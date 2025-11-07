The Amazon Bazaar app, part of the global Amazon Haul shopping experience, brings hundreds of thousands of affordable products directly to customers. Both Amazon Haul and Amazon Bazaar deliver the same ultra low-price shopping experience, with different names chosen to better resonate with local language preferences and cultures. Shoppers can browse fashion, home goods, and lifestyle products with most items under $10. Customers can use their existing Amazon credentials while enjoying Amazon's trusted standards for value, selection, and convenience. Orders that reach the local minimum purchase amount qualify for free delivery, with a standard delivery charge for smaller orders.