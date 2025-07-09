It’s officially the second day of Prime Day 2025—the 96-hour event that ends at 11:59 p.m. PDT on Friday, July 11, during which Prime members can shop some of Amazon’s best deals of the summer. This year, we are giving worldwide Prime members access to more deals with discounts of 50% off or more compared to last year’s event.
What are “Today’s Big Deals”?
Today's Big Deals are Prime Day deals that are exclusive to Prime members and launch daily at midnight PDT. Today’s Big Deals remain available for a limited time only, while supplies last. These exciting daily deal drops are new to Prime Day for 2025 and are another reason why this year’s event is better than ever!
Today's Big Deals from Day 2 of Prime Day
INBLOOM Kate Hudson Plant-Based Vanilla Protein Powder
Save 70% on INBOOM Kate Hudson Plant-Based Vanilla Protein Powder, which features seven protein sources, delivering 10 to 20 grams of protein per serving. This protein powder can help build lean muscle, support circulation, improve digestion, and support healthy glucose levels.
Moccamaster 10-Cup Coffee Maker
Save 55% on the Moccamaster coffee maker in Candy Apple Red, which quietly brews a full 40-ounce pot of coffee in 4 to 6 minutes using one switch. This pump-free coffee maker heats water to the correct temperature for coffee extraction and automatically shuts off when the water reservoir is empty.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Save 30% on this award-winning Sol de Janeiro body cream. The fast-absorbing cream features delicious notes of salted caramel, pistachio, and vanilla, as well as caffeine-rich guarana that helps visibly smooth and tighten skin.
Hydro Flask 40 oz. Travel Tumbler
Save 50% on this insulated, leak-resistant stainless steel 40-ounce tumbler from Hydro Flask. Thanks to the double-wall vacuum insulation, drinks stay cold for hours—and the tumbler fits seamlessly in most cupholders.
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser, Lightweight Foamy Facial Cleanser
Save 35% on this gentle foaming cleanser from Kiehl’s that removes dirt and debris for a smoother and cleaner-looking complexion. Not only is it suitable for all skin types, but it’s also pH-balanced and paraben-free.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47 mm LTE AI Smartwatch
Save 50% on the unisex Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch, which allows you to track fitness, heart rate, and sleep. It also offers daily personalized suggestions from Wellness Tips to help you perform at your peak.
Sony Wireless Premium Noise-Canceling Headphones
Save 48% on these premium noise-canceling overhead headphones, equipped with features such as Dual Noise Sensor technology, up to 30-hour battery life, touch sensor controls, Alexa voice control, and more.
About Prime Day
Prime Day is a Prime member-exclusive shopping event. The 2025 Prime Day event officially kicked off Tuesday, July 8, at 12:01 a.m. PDT and will run until 11:59 p.m. PDT on Friday, July 11—offering Prime members 96 hours of big deals and huge savings across more than 35 categories and top brands. Not yet a Prime member? Sign up now and read about all the awesome benefits that make a membership worth it.
Next, learn about the history of Prime Day and don't miss out on our hand-picked list of some of the best deals.
