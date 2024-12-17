With approximately 127 million people, Mexico is one of the 10 most populated countries in the world and has climates such as mountains, deserts, jungles, and coasts.
To deliver throughout this geographically diverse nation, Amazon uses its interconnected logistics network—including land, air, and sea transportation—and third-party carrier partnerships to ensure we reach customers with fast and reliable deliveries, even in some of the most remote and difficult areas to access, like the state of Baja California Sur.
Baja California Sur is known for its stunning natural beauty and picturesque mountainous and coastal landscapes along the Pacific Ocean, but presents unique logistical challenges due to its limited road access and long distances to reach remote towns like Todos Santos and El Pescadero.
Delivery to Baja California Sur takes just two days and starts at either one of our fulfillment centers in Tepotzotlán, or at fulfillment centers in other states of the country, depending on the location of the product. At the fulfillment center, employees pick and pack items, and then load them into vans that take packages to the port of Topolobampo, in Sinaloa. From there, the packages are organized by city and put into box trucks, which are boarded onto a ferry that crosses the Gulf of California overnight to the port of Pichilingue, in Baja California Sur.
This maritime route of crossing the Gulf of California is crucial, since Baja California is a peninsula more than 900 miles long and separated from the rest of the Mexican territory. Since Baja California Sur has one of the lowest population densities in the country, according to the National Institute of Geography and Statistics, many communities are dispersed and challenging to reach, making the delivery of products a complex, but not impossible, task for Amazon.
Once packages arrive in Baja California, our third-party carrier partners store packages in their warehouses and deliver them directly to customers, using different transport methods ranging from small motorcycles to large trucks.
There are challenges to delivering in Baja California Sur, like unpaved dirt roads and driving long distances, but Erika, a third-party delivery partner, said she finds the job rewarding.
“The excitement of the people, seeing the smiles on their faces when they receive something they were expecting is very rewarding for us as drivers,” said Erika. “At the end of the day, all the effort is worth it because I’m not just delivering packages; I’m delivering smiles.”
When Amazon Mexico launched in 2015, our operations reached 16 cities. 10 years later, we’ve expanded to more than 400 cities.
“Our expansion to remote locations in Mexico represents much more than just package delivery,” said Diana Francés, director of logistics for Amazon Mexico. “It is a step toward the economic and social integration of more regions that often face challenges in terms of access to products and services. This integration not only transforms the experience of local residents, it also has the potential to boost sustainable economic development and strengthen business ties inside and outside Mexico.”
While Amazon has the ability to deliver packages anywhere in Mexico through third parties, the expansion of our logistics network helps generate even faster deliveries.
“I feel immense pride in ensuring that all these Amazon packages reach customers anywhere in the country,” said Angela Rodriguez, an Amazon Mexico operations manager. “I think the work Amazon does is crucial, as it gives customers the option to have their packages delivered directly to their homes—without needing to go out—and exactly when they need them.”
Trending news and stories
- Photos: See inside Amazon's Zero Carbon certified fulfillment center with more than 10 sustainability features
- Amazon has launched our most advanced delivery drone yet—here’s everything you need to know
- How Amazon is making its data centers even more sustainable
- Amazon ensures holiday packages arrive on time for military families