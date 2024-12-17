Delivery to Baja California Sur takes just two days and starts at either one of our fulfillment centers in Tepotzotlán, or at fulfillment centers in other states of the country, depending on the location of the product. At the fulfillment center, employees pick and pack items, and then load them into vans that take packages to the port of Topolobampo, in Sinaloa. From there, the packages are organized by city and put into box trucks, which are boarded onto a ferry that crosses the Gulf of California overnight to the port of Pichilingue, in Baja California Sur.