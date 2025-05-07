When packages arrive at Amazon delivery stations from local fulfillment and sortation centers, employees sort and stow them into bags which then get loaded into vans by their delivery route to reach their final destination—customers’ doorsteps. During this process, VASS will create a static buffer area, holding multiple packages, where it spotlights packages with visual cues to help employees quickly identify the right ones without the need to look at a screen or device. In parallel, the destination bags are brought to them, so employees no longer have to walk. This dramatically improves efficiency and simplicity through the sorting process.