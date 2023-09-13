7 cool things to try in ‘Lost Ark,’ an action-packed multiplayer game that’s free to play

Lost Ark launched in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Oceania in February 2022 to record-breaking numbers, introducing millions of players to the world of Arkesia while becoming the most-played massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) of all time on Steam, one of the world’s most popular PC gaming platforms. Since then, the teams at Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games have been hard at work releasing a new update to the game every month. As a result of this constant innovation, Lost Ark is much different now than it was when it first launched.

Here are seven cool things you can do in the game today, and since Lost Ark is free to play, you can try these out for yourself at no cost.