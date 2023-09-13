7 cool things to try in ‘Lost Ark,’ an action-packed multiplayer game that’s free to play

Lost Ark launched in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Oceania in February 2022 to record-breaking numbers, introducing millions of players to the world of Arkesia while becoming the most-played massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) of all time on Steam, one of the world’s most popular PC gaming platforms. Since then, the teams at Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games have been hard at work releasing a new update to the game every month. As a result of this constant innovation, Lost Ark is much different now than it was when it first launched.
Here are seven cool things you can do in the game today, and since Lost Ark is free to play, you can try these out for yourself at no cost.
-
1.Play on Jump-Start Servers
Jump-Start Servers are a very new addition to Lost Ark, having just been introduced to the game in the past month. If you’re a new or returning player, when you join a server to play the game, you’re going to be met with players who have been playing since the beginning, and they’re likely going to be far ahead in terms of the gear they’ve won and the levels they’ve reached in the game. This can be intimidating, so Jump-Start Servers provide a place for players to get a “fresh start” and be paired with other players who are at their level. Additionally, these servers will provide more progression items and bonuses than other servers, giving you a chance to quickly catch up to those seasoned players.
-
2.Experience the game’s largest roster of classes
Since Lost Ark launched, the team has been introducing new playable classes, and the current roster is now up to 24. In addition to the large roster of classes the game featured at launch, three new classes have been added in 2023—Artist, Slayer, and Aeromancer—with another to come at the end of the year. No matter how you like to play, Lost Ark has a class that should fit your style.
-
3.Engage in the continuing story of ‘Lost Ark’
The first story arc for Lost Ark completed this summer, with the introduction of the Elgacia continent and accompanying storyline. While one story has wrapped up, a new chapter of the adventure is beginning, and a new world is opening for players to explore. By jumping into Lost Ark today, you can experience all of this story at once and get caught up on the lore of this amazing world.
-
4.Challenge new end-game content
As great as the content in Lost Ark is, the best stuff is saved for the end. Once you’ve experienced all the story has to offer and have reached the highest levels, challenging content like Guardian Raids and Chaos Dungeons open up for you to challenge and earn some of the game’s best loot. Accessing this elite-level content will require players to have completed certain challenges and requirements first, but once you’ve reached the prerequisites, you can take on more raids and dungeons than ever before.
-
5.Partake in Arkesia’s seasonal events
We all love special moments like Christmas and Halloween, but did you know that similar events exist in the world of Lost Ark? You can jump into the game and experience Arkesia’s version of Halloween and other seasonal events. There’s even a unique version of Oktoberfest called “Arktoberfest.”
-
6.Become a master at combat
One of Lost Ark’s best features is its fast-paced, dynamic combat system. It’s easy for any player to pick up, but so customizable and deep that you’ll have a great time mastering the class you play as. Each class has its own unique weapons, skills, and playstyles, and they’re all fun and engaging.
-
7.Fulfill your unique role
With Lost Ark’s roster of 24 playable classes and engaging end-game content, every player will have a role to fill in the game. Some of the game’s more creative Legion Raids will lean heavily into teamwork and each party member playing to their strengths, so every teammate will be crucial to victory. Whether you’re a front-line warrior, or a support character that makes those around them stronger, you’ll play a critical role that is vital to your team.
Now is the perfect time to jump into the world of Arkesia. With more content and classes to experience than ever before, today is the day to try this record-breaking, free-to-play MMORPG and all of its unique features. Check it out here.