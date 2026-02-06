Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $1.8 trillion in the U.S. economy, including infrastructure and compensation to our employees, helping to fuel economic growth. With more than 1 million employees across the country, Amazon has created more jobs in the U.S. than any other company over the past decade, and in 2025, we invested

over $1 billion

to raise pay and lower the cost of healthcare for our front-line employees. Our average pay has increased to more than $23 per hour, with average total compensation now at $30+ an hour when you include our industry-leading benefits package. Additionally,

independent sellers

, who now account for more than 60% of all sales in Amazon’s store, provided more than $100 billion in wages for U.S. employees in 2024 alone.