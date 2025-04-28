Palmyra X5 is one of the first 1M context window models available in Amazon Bedrock, further expanding the options available to AWS customers. (A context window is the amount of information a model can process and “remember” per input or request. It’s measured in tokens—the smallest units of text a model can handle—and can be thought of as the model's "short-term memory"). With a context window of this size, Palmyra can accurately handle 1500 pages of content, the equivalent of ~6 books. It is also one of the industry's first commercially available adaptive reasoning models. The model combines the capabilities of an advanced large language model (LLM) with expanded memory and processing capabilities. Enterprises can now tackle long-range tasks—financial reporting, legal-contract analysis, medical-record synthesis, customer-feedback mining, and more—without breaking the budget.