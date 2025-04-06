The models’ MoE architecture is almost like having a team of specialists rather than a single generalist. Instead of using all of its computing power for every question, the model intelligently chooses which ‘expert’ parts of its brain to activate based on the specific task. It's similar to how a hospital routes patients to different specialists rather than having every doctor attempt to treat every condition. This more intentional approach means Llama 4 can deliver more powerful results while using fewer computing resources—making advanced AI more accessible and cost-effective for businesses of all sizes. For developers, this translates to being able to build sophisticated applications that can process massive amounts of information while supporting multiple languages, and handling both text and images seamlessly.