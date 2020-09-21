Packaging Testing
Putting your package to the test
Simulating the journey of a package from manufacturer to the customer’s doorstep.
Resources
Detailed performance test method overview required to certify a package as ready to ship for all Tier 1 and Tier 2 certifications.
The first of fourteen instructional videos on how to perform Amazon’s packaging certification test methods
Test methods, instructional videos, and resources to perform packaging certification testing for Amazon.
ISTA Certified Testing Labs Search Tool
In addition to the Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network (APASS), vendors or sellers looking for external testing services to perform the ISTA 6 Amazon-SIOC or Over Boxing test methods can leverage the ‘Find a Lab’ search tool located here.