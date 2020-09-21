Back to Amazon
Packaging Testing

Putting your package to the test
Simulating the journey of a package from manufacturer to the customer’s doorstep.
Resources
Test methods, instructional videos, and resources to perform packaging certification testing for Amazon.
Box Image for ISTA

ISTA Certified Testing Labs Search Tool

In addition to the Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network (APASS), vendors or sellers looking for external testing services to perform the ISTA 6 Amazon-SIOC or Over Boxing test methods can leverage the ‘Find a Lab’ search tool located here.
