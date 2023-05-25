AWS in your community: Here’s what’s happening in eastern Oregon

Recent updates
Why AWS is proud to call Oregon home
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has been constructing and operating data centers in eastern Oregon since 2011. The facilities are a key part of the infrastructure needed to provide cloud computing power to customers. For more than a decade, we’ve invested more than $15.6 billion in the area—supporting local jobs, generating economic growth, providing skills training and education, and unlocking opportunities for local businesses and suppliers. We’re committed to the community and proud to call Oregon home.
Read more about how we work with the local community in eastern Oregon.
April 4, 2023
Amazon is working with a local utility to power AWS data centers in Oregon with clean energy
October 6, 2022
AWS is partnering with a concrete company to develop a more sustainable concrete mix for its data centers
May 25, 2022
AWS donates $2 million to organizations in eastern Oregon
April 8, 2022
Collaboration between AWS and the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation will offer interactive learning in science, technology, engineering, math, arts, and tribal community first foods
March 22, 2022
Oregon community and AWS work together to benefit local agriculture
December 9, 2022
Meet 4 community groups using AWS microgrants to drive positive change
January 19, 2022
Amazon Web Services scholarships help high school seniors go to college
October 12, 2021
Teacher at Blue Mountain Community College works with AWS to open up tech careers in Pendleton
October 12, 2021
A collaboration between AWS and Blue Mountain Community College helps people with no previous tech background launch careers in data centers and information technology (IT)
Find out more about our investments in eastern Oregon and discover more about our impact in communities where we have data centers.