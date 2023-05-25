Back to Amazon
NewsAWS

AWS in your community: Here’s what’s happening in eastern Oregon

Written by Amazon Staff
 
Written by Amazon Staff
Aerial image of the water tower in Hermiston, Oregon.

Get the latest news on how we support small businesses, create jobs, set up sustainability initiatives, and develop educational programs near our data centers.

Recent updates

 

Why AWS is proud to call Oregon home

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has been constructing and operating data centers in eastern Oregon since 2011. The facilities are a key part of the infrastructure needed to provide cloud computing power to customers. For more than a decade, we’ve invested more than $15.6 billion in the area—supporting local jobs, generating economic growth, providing skills training and education, and unlocking opportunities for local businesses and suppliers. We’re committed to the community and proud to call Oregon home.

A photo of a construction worker building a high security fence at the property of an AWS data center.
Local business Farm City Fence builds high-security fences around AWS data centers.
An image of a concrete truck on a construction field with a sunset in the background.
American Rock Products is working with AWS to develop a more sustainable concrete mix that will lower the carbon footprint of new data centers
A photo of a teacher showing a student how to engineer the inside of a computer that is placed on a desk.
Together with AWS, teacher Pete Hernberg created the Data Center Technician Training Program, which prepares local people with no previous tech experience for careers in the cloud.
A woman and boy hold AWS backpacks while at an AWS sponsored donation drive.
AWS provides donations to nonprofit organizations that support community housing needs, food insecurity, veteran services, and community-engagement events.
A photo of two students carrying a robot.
AWS sponsored the Umatilla High School robotics team's trip to the national championship and volunteer employees mentor students throughout the robotics season.
An image of a farming field being watered by a large sprinkler system.
Reused water from AWS data centers helps grow crops.

Read more about how we work with the local community in eastern Oregon.

April 4, 2023
Amazon is working with a local utility to power AWS data centers in Oregon with clean energy

October 6, 2022
AWS is partnering with a concrete company to develop a more sustainable concrete mix for its data centers

May 25, 2022
AWS donates $2 million to organizations in eastern Oregon

April 8, 2022
Collaboration between AWS and the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation will offer interactive learning in science, technology, engineering, math, arts, and tribal community first foods

March 22, 2022
Oregon community and AWS work together to benefit local agriculture

December 9, 2022
Meet 4 community groups using AWS microgrants to drive positive change

January 19, 2022
Amazon Web Services scholarships help high school seniors go to college

October 12, 2021
Teacher at Blue Mountain Community College works with AWS to open up tech careers in Pendleton

October 12, 2021
A collaboration between AWS and Blue Mountain Community College helps people with no previous tech background launch careers in data centers and information technology (IT)

Find out more about our investments in eastern Oregon and discover more about our impact in communities where we have data centers.

