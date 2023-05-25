AWS in your community: Here’s what’s happening in eastern Oregon

Why AWS is proud to call Oregon home

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has been constructing and operating data centers in eastern Oregon since 2011. The facilities are a key part of the infrastructure needed to provide cloud computing power to customers. For more than a decade, we’ve invested more than $15.6 billion in the area—supporting local jobs, generating economic growth, providing skills training and education, and unlocking opportunities for local businesses and suppliers. We’re committed to the community and proud to call Oregon home.

Read more about how we work with the local community in eastern Oregon.

April 4, 2023

Amazon is working with a local utility to power AWS data centers in Oregon with clean energy

October 6, 2022

AWS is partnering with a concrete company to develop a more sustainable concrete mix for its data centers

May 25, 2022

AWS donates $2 million to organizations in eastern Oregon

April 8, 2022

Collaboration between AWS and the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation will offer interactive learning in science, technology, engineering, math, arts, and tribal community first foods

March 22, 2022

Oregon community and AWS work together to benefit local agriculture

December 9, 2022

Meet 4 community groups using AWS microgrants to drive positive change

January 19, 2022

Amazon Web Services scholarships help high school seniors go to college

October 12, 2021

Teacher at Blue Mountain Community College works with AWS to open up tech careers in Pendleton

October 12, 2021

A collaboration between AWS and Blue Mountain Community College helps people with no previous tech background launch careers in data centers and information technology (IT)

