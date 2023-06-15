Back to Amazon
NewsAWS

AWS in your community: Here's what's happening in northern Virginia

Written by Amazon Staff
 
An aerial photo of an AWS data center in Northern Virginia. Behind the data center is a horizon line with the sun rising.
An AWS data center in northern Virginia.

Reading:

Get the latest news on how we support small businesses, create jobs, set up sustainability initiatives, and develop educational programs near our data centers.

Recent updates

 

Why AWS is proud to call Virginia home

Since its launch in 2006, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has been constructing and operating data centers in Virginia. The facilities are a key part of the infrastructure needed to provide cloud computing power to customers. From 2011–2021, we've invested $51.9 billion in the state—supporting local jobs, generating economic growth, providing skills training and education, and unlocking opportunities for local businesses and suppliers. In January, AWS announced that it plans to invest an additional $35 billion in Virginia to establish multiple data center campuses by 2040. We’re committed to the community and proud to call Virginia home.

A photo of an employee working in front of a server rack inside an AWS data center.
AWS Rack Decom Datatech Mariam Abidogun-Johnson removes a server at a Northern Virginia data center.
A photo of four students sitting at a table of electronics such as keyboards and tablets.
Students working at the AWS Think Big Space in River Oaks Elementary School.
A photo of two students operating a drone at the AWS Think Big Space in Leesburg, Virginia.
Students flying a drone at the AWS Think Big Space in Leesburg, Virginia.
AWS cloud-computing skills programs.
The AWS Skills Center in Arlington brings cloud computing to life through interactive exhibits on robotics, space, games, and sports.
An image of a student group visiting a solar farm.
AWS sustainability leaders show Freedom High School students the science of solar power at Amazon’s solar farm in Fort Powhatan, Virginia.

Read more about how we work with the local community in northern Virgina.

June 7, 2023
Learn about AWS’s long-term commitment to Virginia

April 21, 2023
How AWS Think Big Spaces help kids around the world see their own far-reaching futures

February 14, 2023
Amazon teams up with Virginia high school students to inspire climate careers

December 8, 2022
Amazon doubles down on computer science education in our HQ2 community in Virginia

October 12, 2022
AWS launches 3 free training programs to build tech skills and cloud computing careers

August 29, 2022
AWS Girls’ Tech Day in Virginia (and beyond)

April 28, 2020
Amazon donates $3.9 million to expand computer science education in Virginia

AWS in the northern Virginia community

Find out more about our investments in northern Virginia and discover more about our impact in communities where we have data centers.

