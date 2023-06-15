AWS in your community: Here's what's happening in northern Virginia

Why AWS is proud to call Virginia home

Since its launch in 2006, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has been constructing and operating data centers in Virginia. The facilities are a key part of the infrastructure needed to provide cloud computing power to customers. From 2011–2021, we've invested $51.9 billion in the state—supporting local jobs, generating economic growth, providing skills training and education, and unlocking opportunities for local businesses and suppliers. In January, AWS announced that it plans to invest an additional $35 billion in Virginia to establish multiple data center campuses by 2040. We’re committed to the community and proud to call Virginia home.

Read more about how we work with the local community in northern Virgina.

June 7, 2023

Learn about AWS’s long-term commitment to Virginia

April 21, 2023

How AWS Think Big Spaces help kids around the world see their own far-reaching futures

February 14, 2023

Amazon teams up with Virginia high school students to inspire climate careers

December 8, 2022

Amazon doubles down on computer science education in our HQ2 community in Virginia

October 12, 2022

AWS launches 3 free training programs to build tech skills and cloud computing careers

August 29, 2022

AWS Girls’ Tech Day in Virginia (and beyond)

April 28, 2020

Amazon donates $3.9 million to expand computer science education in Virginia

AWS in the northern Virginia community

Find out more about our investments in northern Virginia and discover more about our impact in communities where we have data centers.