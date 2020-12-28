Giving back around the world

Needs Inc. | Cheyenne, Wyoming DS map Needs Inc. provides community members with essential items and resources through their food pantry, clothing store, and our low-cost thrift store. Amazon supported the organization's efforts this year by donating canned foods, boxed foods, pantry essentials, apparel, and feminine hygiene essentials.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Needs Inc. Food Pantry (@needsfoodpantry)

Women's Lunch Place | Boston, Massachusetts DS map Women's Lunch Place welcomes approximately 250 women for meals each day. Most of these women have experienced trauma, abuse, and loss without judgment or requirements for assistance. This year, Amazon supported the organization's efforts by donating hygiene items, household essentials, dental hygiene essentials, undergarments, and other apparel. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Women's Lunch Place (@wlpboston)

One Warm Winter | Berlin, Germany DS map One Warm Winter is an organization that aims to sensitize the problem of homelessness and helps directly where it is needed, whether with the distribution of necessary goods or providing emergency shelters. Amazon donated essential items to support the organization's efforts to directly help homeless communities during the cold winter in Germany.





Boise Rescue Mission | Boise, Idaho DS map



View Boise Rescue Mission Ministries' post on Facebook Boise Rescue Mission Ministries supports homeless men, women, and children by providing food, shelter, clothing, and emotional, mental, and spiritual support. This year, Amazon supported the organization's work by donating cleaning and household essentials, health items, winter snow boots, milk, and other pantry essentials.

Thanks Mom & Dad Fund | Atlanta, Georgia DS map The Thanks Mom & Dad Fund® is a charity created to honor parents, grandparents and mentors by supporting programs and services for the aging population. This year, Amazon supported the nonprofit's efforts by donating children's games, adult games, health essentials, electronic devices like the Echo Dot, and additional items to help older adults keep their minds active and reduce the impact of social isolation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thanks Mom & Dad Fund (@thanksmomdad)

Drought Angels | Cudgewa, Australia DS map Drought Angels is a small charity run by people with big hearts, supporting Aussie farmers and rural communities. Amazon Australia partnered with the organization to donate $220,000 worth of products, gift cards, and holiday gifts to farming families in need across the country.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon.com.au (@amazonaustralia)

WAVE Project | Detroit, Michigan DS map



View WAVE Project's post on Facebook Serving Metro Detroit, WAVE Project provides mobile showers to those in need. This year, Amazon supported the organization by donating apparel items like sweatpants and undergarments, sanitary items, safety items, and bedding essentials.

United Across Borders | Los Angeles, California DS map United Across Borders is dedicated to providing communities with grocery assistance, diapers, medical supplies/equipment, and various forms of support with the hope that no one ends their day in need or hungry. This year, Amazon gifted 26 volunteers from the organization with a $500 each and donated $5,000 to the organization.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Despierta America (@despiertamerica)

Hero School Initiatives | Nevada DS map



View the Hero School's post on Facebook The Hero School Initiatives delivers solutions and interventions to help solve recurring social and education problems for the people, businesses, and organizations. This year, Amazon donated household essentials, sanitary items, educational supplies, snack foods, apparel, office supplies, and outdoor essentials to support the organization's efforts.

Off the Grid Missions | San Diego, California DS map Off-The-Grid Missions provides individuals who are deaf and hard of hearing with access to life-saving resources, especially in high-risk and remote regions around the world. This year, Amazon donated electronics inncluding cameras, tablets, laptops, cell phones, and other items to support the organization's work.



Glad to be able to bring some support to @offthegridmissions who support Deaf people in disaster zones globally, in partnership with @Amazon #deliveringsmiles. You can support their incredible work by donating here: https://t.co/PDa1AkoKcKhttps://t.co/O8lCyF8238 via @YouTube — Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) December 23, 2020

Kidsdoor | Tokyo, Japan DS map Kidsdoor is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting children in Japan to grow in a fair and healthy environment, and provide free study suppport for children in need. As part of the Delivering Smiles campaign, Amazon Japan donated toys, stationary, and Amazon Devices as Christmas gifts to children, and made an additional monetary donation.





Municipal government of Tepotzotlán | Tepotzotlán, Mexico DS map In partnership with the Municipal government of Tepotzotlán, Amazon donated 200 computers to help students continue their virtual learning during the pandemic. Learn more about he donation in this article from Corresponsables

All Hands All Hearts | Gulf Coast DS map All Hands All Hearts is a volunteer-powered organization that serves the immediate and long-term needs of communities impacted by disasters. This year, Amazon donated crucial relief supplies that helped the organization support individuals impacted by Hurricane Laura.



A big thanks to @Amazon for enabling us to return to our disaster-relief work in communities that need it most! Amazon donated crucial relief supplies that allow us to support those impacted by #HurricaneLaura. pic.twitter.com/j3bresIpP3 — All Hands and Hearts (@AllHandsHearts) October 20, 2020

Starlight Children's Foundation | Sydney, Australia DS map The Starlight Children’s Foundation brightens the lives of seriously ill children and their families by providing them with support. This year, Amazon donated toys, games, arts & crafts, and gift cards to Starlight, as well as $5 per toy sold from the in the Amazon Playmakers toy catalogue during its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Proceeds from the sales amounted to $98,900 raised for the foundation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon.com.au (@amazonaustralia)

Pencils of Promise | Global DS map Pencils of Promise builds schools to provide quality educational programming and increase literacy rates in Ghana, Guatemala, Laos, and Nicaragua. The organization received donations from AmazonSmile to support its work around the world this year.



Grateful to #AmazonSmile for amplifying our impact! Thanks to the generosity of AmazonSmile customers, we’ve been able to provide access to quality education for over 100,000 children around the globe. https://t.co/GEumiHdjUV pic.twitter.com/pz5mgeM789 — Pencils of Promise (@PencilsOfPromis) October 9, 2020

Charity: Water | Global DS map Charity: Water provides clean and safe drinking water to people in need in 29 countries around the world. The organization has received more than $2.7 million in donations from the AmazonSmile program.

The #charitywater community has officially unlocked over $2.7 million in donations from @amazonsmile! Together, you are making an incredible difference. Thank you for supporting our mission to bring clean water to every person on the planet: https://t.co/4jXmhe24hZ pic.twitter.com/8e1I8lN5Et — charity: water (@charitywater) November 27, 2020

World Hope International | Nicaragua & Honduras DS map World Hope International empowers vulnerable communtiies with opportunity, dignity, and hope. This year, Amazon donated critical supplies to support disaster relief efforts in Nicaragua and Honduras.

Thanks @amazon for supporting our #HurricaneEta + #HurricaneIota response! These critical supplies are ready for #BrinkTruckLines & @AirlinkFlight to deliver to our partners @cruzrojahon & @solrelief in #Nicaragua & #Honduras. Our partners' abundant support brings help + hope 💛 pic.twitter.com/uHjAUVylJT — World Hope International (@worldhopeorg) November 18, 2020

TeletonUSA |San Antonio, Texas DS map TeletonUSA raises funds to build and support the Children's Rehabilitation Institute TeletonUSA (CRIT), which provides care to children with neurological, muscular, and skeletal disabilities. This year, Amazon made a monetary donation of $20,000 and another donation of $10,000 in essential items and toys to support the organization.





Este año, Amazon quiso entregar sonrisas a los niños de TeletonUSA. 💛 ¡Gracias por su generosidad y sumarse a este movimiento de amor! #EntregandoSonrisas Posted by Teleton USA on Saturday, December 12, 2020

Women's Center For Advancement | Omaha, Nebraska DS map



View the Women's Center for Advancement's post on Facebook The Women's Center for Advancement saves hundreds of lives each year. It is a safe place for anyone in the Omaha area who is experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking. Their free, high-quality services address clients’ immediate safety needs and help them grow into independence over time. This year, Amazon supported their mission by donating children's educational items such as notebooks and coloring pencils, as well as feminine hygeine products, apparel for women, and bedding essentials.

CARE Resource Connection | Otsego, MN DS map CARE Resource Connection is an organization made up of a network of healthcare, public service, and business professionals who are dedicated to bridging the gaps between their communities and the resources they need. Amazon supported the organization's work this year by donating apparel, electronics, baby products, children's toys, and blankets.



Sharing Smiles with The City of Fridley Public Safety Division. We wanted to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Fridley... Posted by CARE Resource Connection on Sunday, November 1, 2020

Spanish Red Cross | Spain DS map The Spanish Red Cross is a member of the International Movement of the Red Cross and the Red Crescent. The organization aims to disseminate and apply the fundamental principles of the International Red Cross Movement. This holiday season, Amazon launched the Dona un Juguete (Donate a toy) initiative in collaboration with Cruz Roja Juventud (Red Cross Youth) to deliver toys to children and teenagers in vulnerable situations. Through this campaign, customers can purchase toys for the Cruz Roja (Red Cross) to distribute to the families it supports. Amazon will also donate proceeds from the initiative to the Cruz Roja (Red Cross), and will also cover the logistical costs.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon ES (@amazonespana)

Children's Wishing Well | Singapore DS map Children's Wishing Well provides services to support the educational and daily living needs of children and youth from low-income families. Amazon Singapore teamed up with the organization to deliver smiles, books, and toys to underprivileged children this holiday season. In addition to donating these items, Amazon Singapore contributed SGD20,000 in funds to support Children's Wishing Well's efforts.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathan Hartono 向洋 (@nathanhartono)

Aldeas Infantiles SOS | Madrid, Spain DS map Aldeas Infantiles SOS (SOS Children's Villages) is a global childcare organization that works to protect children who have lost parental care, or who are at risk of losing it. Amazon is working withe the organization to help provide protection for children and teens and strengthen families in vulnerable situations. We will donate €100,000 in products to provide food, clothes, shoes, and hygiene products, as well as computer hardware and electronic devices to help children and teens continue their education.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon ES (@amazonespana)

China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation | China DS map



Read more on CFPA's website. The China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA) is a nonprofit organization established in 1989 to address poverty issues in China and help people and communities in low-income areas. In partnership with this organization, Amazon donated “warm parcels” which included coats, hats, scarves, and gloves, to 4,000 students in rural areas of Gansu Province and Heilongjiang Province in China.

Delivering Smiles | India DS map



Read more about this initiative on our India blog. This year, the Delivering Smiles campaign in India focused on supporting education for students from marginalized communities. We partnered with nonprofit organizations to address the urgent need for smart devices to facilitate online education during the pandemic. Customers across India were able to easily give to the cause, with the choice of gifting a device or making a smaller contribution to help provide funds for devices.

Save The Children | Milan, Italy DS map Save the Children Italia supports the health, education, and rights of children in need. This year, Amazon teamed up with the Italian pop band, Negramaro, to purchase and deliver essential items on the organization's Charity List.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by negramaroofficial (@negramaroofficial)

Breakfast Club | Canada DS map The Breakfast Club of Canada fights against food insecurity and poor lifestyle choices, which have significant repercussions on the health and education of the country's youth. Through in-school programs, the organization provides meals to students in need. They aim to help children reach their full potential, one breakfast at a time. This year, Amazon donated $500,000 to the organization and made a multi-year commitment to deliver more than 155,000 breakfasts annually.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by priyanka (@thequeenpriyanka)

Delivering Smiles | Canada DS map



This year, Amazon Canada delivered smiles to charities across Canada including Big Brothers Big Sisters, The Food Banks of Quebec, and True North Aid. The charities created wish lists and customers helped donate items on them through www.amazon.ca/deliveringsmiles . In addition to this initiative, Amazon Canada provided Alanis Moirsette with $40,000 to distribute across the charities.

Connected North | Nunavut, Canada DS map Connected North fosters student engagement and enhanced education outcomes in Indigenous communities through high definition, two-way video technology. The organization developed a wish list of products they needed most, and Amazon supported the wish list with $25,000 in electronic gift cards.

Students across five of our partner schools enjoyed a special Q&A session with @Marner93 last week 🏒



Thanks to Mitch and @AmazonCA for donating a jersey to a lucky student, and for surprising us with a $25,000 donation towards supplies for upcoming sessions! #DeliveringSmiles pic.twitter.com/3vETSgbQPS — Connected North (@AConnectedNorth) November 24, 2020

Eagles RAPS | Sydney, Australia DS map Eagles RAPS was formed in response to youth suicide with the aim of setting up a service where young people could come to seek assistance. This year, the InCommunities Sydney team sponsored 20 computers to help the organization support students who have dropped out of the general education system to pursue certification courses.



AWS Program Presentation!! A low key affair due to COVID, but a wonderful event all the same. Congratulations to all... Posted by Eagles RAPS Inc. on Monday, November 30, 2020

Folding@home | Global DS map Folding@home (FAH or F@h) is a distributed computing project for simulating protein dynamics, including the process of protein folding and the movements of proteins implicated in a variety of diseases. It brings together citizen scientists who volunteer to run simulations of protein dynamics on their personal computers. Insights from this data are helping scientists to better understand biology, and providing new opportunities for developing therapeutics. AWS is supporting Folding@home through technical expertise, donated computing power, and hosting Folding@home data sets on the Registry of Open Data on AWS.





Sharing our F@h datasets to researchers around the world is a challenge due to the tens of terabytes of data we store. Thanks to @awscloud, anyone who wants to learn more from our datasets can now easily download them for analysis! #openscience https://t.co/m3k7MNLQAY — Folding@home (@foldingathome) November 2, 2020

Food for the Poor Inc. | Coconut Creek, Florida DS map



View Food for the Poor Inc.'s post on Facebook Food for the Poor Inc. provides food, secure housing, clean water, health care, emergency relief, micro-enterprise projects, and education opportunities to help those in need. This year, Amazon supported their efforts by donating baby products, children's toys, bed sheets, kitchen utensils and other kitchen items, beauty and personal care items, household essentials, and arts & crafts items.

Laptop donation | Navi Mumbai, India DS map Photo by Brickl, McKenzie The Amazon India CSR team recently conducted a device donation program in support of underprivileged students impacted by the pandemic. 435 tablets have been allotted to students in Navi Mumbai, who didn’t have access to a mobile phone or computer to continue learning online.





Girls' Tech Day | Global DS map AWS InCommunities launched its first virtual Girls’ Tech Day on November 14. Thousands of participants around the globe have accessed the portal and engaged in hands-on activities in the fields of machine learning, artificial intelligence, IoT, coding, and robotics. Some of the countries attendees came from include: Australia, USA, India, Japan, Singapore, Israel, South Africa, Kenya, Canada, and Nigeria.



Answer the Call | New York, New York DS map



Learn more about Answer the Call here. Inspired by their partnership with Pete Davidson, Amazon is donating $1 million worth of Amazon Devices to organizations that support front-line workers and first responders, like Answer the Call, an organization that supported Pete and his family. With so many loved ones physically separated due to COVID-19, the donation of Devices—including the Echo Show—will bring much-needed connection to the families of front-line workers and first responders.

Food Lifeline | Seattle, Washington DS map Food Lifeline's motto is "feeding people today, solving hunger for tomorrow." With help from the community, the organization provides 134,000 meals every day to people experiencing hunger.



@amazon has donated $250,000 to Food Lifeline to help support the food bank’s program operational needs and food supplies during this season of giving. We would like to extend a huge THANK YOU! Your gift will support our communities facing hunger. pic.twitter.com/7yesIkrLx4 — Food Lifeline (@FoodLifeline) December 16, 2020

Banco Alimentare | Italy DS map This year, Amazon.it customers could take part in a national Food Drive organized by the Italian Food Bank. Customers purchased items directly from a selection of products that were delivered to the Food Bank.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by luca abete (@lucaabete)

Oasis Parkwood | North Lincolnshire, UK DS map Oasis Academy Parkwood is a primary school that provides students with the opportunity to flourish in all areas of life in an enthusiastic, enriching, and secure community environment where all are respected and valued. Amazon donated £5000 of STEM materials and a £5000 cash donation to support the school.



Aloha Harvest | Hawaii DS map Aloha Harvest is the largest food rescue and redistribution organization in Hawai`i. Their goal is to get quality excess food into stomachs instead of landfills. Whole Foods donated a van full of food to this organization as a part of Nourishing our Neighborhoods, a program through which Whole Foods Market donated the funds for 21 refrigerated vans to community-based food rescue and redistribution programs to transport both perishable and nonperishable food to communities across the United States and Canada.



Yesterday we received a new refrigerated van from our friends at Whole Foods Market, as part of their Nourishing Our... Posted by Aloha Harvest on Friday, October 16, 2020