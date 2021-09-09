Upskilling in the U.S.
“The American Upskilling Study: Empowering Workers for the Jobs of Tomorrow,” conducted by Gallup and commissioned by Amazon, explored how access to upskilling is becoming a sought-after employee benefit—and a powerful talent attraction tool for companies.
Methodology: Results from “The American Upskilling Study: Empowering Workers for the Jobs of Tomorrow,” are based on a self-administered web survey conducted June 8, 2021 – June 17, 2021 of 15,066 U.S. adults from an opt-in sample provided by Dynata. The sample included adults aged 18-65 that are currently in the workforce (i.e., employed or unemployed but seeking work and/or are planning to return to work). The survey was conducted in English only.
The sample was weighted to correct for nonresponse. Nonresponse adjustments were made at the state and national level by adjusting the sample to match known targets for age, sex, education, race/ethnicity. State and census region (West, Midwest, Northeast, South) population targets were also used to create national weights. Weighting targets were created using the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (5-year data, 2015-2019). State and MSA data are reported in cases in which 100 or more respondents were interviewed in that area.
Read the full report.
United States
The State of Upskilling in Georgia*
Upskilling
39% of workers in Georgia said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in California*
Upskilling
47% of workers in California said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere.
The State of Upskilling in Alabama*
Upskilling
44% of workers in Alabama said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere.
The State of Upskilling in Arizona*
Upskilling
43% of workers in Arizona said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere.
The State of Upskilling in Arkansas*
Upskilling
33% of workers in Arkansas said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Idaho*
Upskilling
32% of workers in Idaho said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Indiana*
Upskilling
30% of workers in Indiana said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Hawaii*
Upskilling
38% of workers in Hawaii said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Connecticut*
Upskilling
29% of workers in Connecticut said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Delaware*
Upskilling
37% of workers in Delaware said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Florida*
Upskilling
47% of workers in Florida said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Colorado*
Upskilling
40% of workers in Colorado said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Washington, DC*
Upskilling
56% of workers in Washington, DC said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Illinois*
Upskilling
39% of workers in Illinois said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Kentucky*
Upskilling
31% of workers in Kentucky said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Iowa*
Upskilling
30% of workers in Iowa said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Kansas*
Upskilling
33% of workers in Kansas said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Maine*
Upskilling
27% of workers in Maine said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Louisiana*
Upskilling
43% of workers in Louisiana said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Missouri*
Upskilling
42% of workers in Missouri said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Michigan*
Upskilling
36% of workers in Michigan said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Minnesota*
Upskilling
33% of workers in Minnesota said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Maryland*
Upskilling
40% of workers in Maryland said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Mississippi*
Upskilling
35% of workers in Mississippi said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Massachusetts*
Upskilling
34% of workers in Massachusetts said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Nevada*
Upskilling
37% of workers in Nevada said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in New Jersey*
Upskilling
42% of workers in New Jersey said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in New Hampshire*
Upskilling
32% of workers in New Hampshire said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in North Carolina*
Upskilling
36% of workers in North Carolina said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in South Carolina*
Upskilling
38% of workers in South Carolina said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Oklahoma*
Upskilling
36% of workers in Oklahoma said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in New Mexico*
Upskilling
35% of workers in New Mexico said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Oregon*
Upskilling
33% of workers in Oregon said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Pennsylvania*
Upskilling
33% of workers in Pennsylvania said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in New York*
Upskilling
44% of workers in New York said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Ohio*
Upskilling
38% of workers in Ohio said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Tennessee*
Upskilling
39% of workers in Tennessee said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Texas*
Upskilling
43% of workers in Texas said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Virginia*
Upskilling
35% of workers in Virginia said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Utah*
Upskilling
41% of workers in Utah said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in West Virginia*
Upskilling
32% of workers in West Virginia said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Washington*
Upskilling
31% of workers in Washington said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
The State of Upskilling in Wisconsin*
Upskilling
35% of workers in Wisconsin said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere
