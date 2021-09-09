Upskilling in the U.S.

The State of Upskilling in Georgia* Upskilling 39% of workers in Georgia said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



27% of workers in Georgia have been laid off due to COVID



74% of upskilling participants in Georgia say their quality of life has improved



There are 289,000 open jobs in Georgia.

(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



57% of workers in Georgia are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study. Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in California* Upskilling 47% of workers in California said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere.



34% of workers in California have been laid off due to COVID.



66% of upskilling participants in California say their quality of life has improved



There are 779,000 open jobs in California.

(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



59% of workers in California are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study. Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Alabama* Upskilling 44% of workers in Alabama said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere.



28% of workers in Alabama have been laid off due to COVID.



67% of upskilling participants in Alabama say their quality of life has improved



There are 110,000 open jobs in Alabama.

(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



60% of workers in Alabama are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study.

Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Arizona* Upskilling 43% of workers in Arizona said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere.



28% of workers in Arizona have been laid off due to COVID.



72% of upskilling participants in Arizona say their quality of life has improved



There are 181,000 open jobs in Arizona.

(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



59% of workers in Arizona are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study.

The State of Upskilling in Arkansas* Upskilling 33% of workers in Arkansas said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



20% of workers in Arkansas have been laid off due to COVID



67% of upskilling participants in Arkansas say their quality of life has improved



There are 79,000 open jobs in Arkansas

(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



51% of workers in Arkansas are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Idaho* Upskilling 32% of workers in Idaho said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



18% of workers in Idaho have been laid off due to COVID



62% of upskilling participants in Idaho say their quality of life has improved



There are 55,000 open jobs in Idaho

(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



58% of workers in Idaho are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Indiana* Upskilling 30% of workers in Indiana said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



19% of workers in Indiana have been laid off due to COVID



59% of upskilling participants in Indiana say their quality of life has improved



There are 175,000 open jobs in Indiana

(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



56% of workers in Indiana are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Hawaii* Upskilling 38% of workers in Hawaii said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



18% of workers in Hawaii have been laid off due to COVID



48% of upskilling participants in Hawaii say their quality of life has improved



There are 27,000 open jobs in Hawaii

(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



57% of workers in Hawaii are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Connecticut* Upskilling 29% of workers in Connecticut said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



26% of workers in Connecticut have been laid off due to COVID



59% of upskilling participants in Connecticut say their quality of life has improved



There are 91,000 open jobs in Connecticut

(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



55% of workers in Connecticut are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Delaware* Upskilling 37% of workers in Delaware said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



20% of workers in Delaware have been laid off due to COVID



68% of upskilling participants in Delaware say their quality of life has improved



There are 24,000 open jobs in Delaware

(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



51% of workers in Delaware are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Florida* Upskilling 47% of workers in Florida said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



31% of workers in Florida have been laid off due to COVID



69% of upskilling participants in Florida say their quality of life has improved



There are 426,000 open jobs in Florida

(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



55% of workers in Florida are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Colorado* Upskilling 40% of workers in Colorado said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



24% of workers in Colorado have been laid off due to COVID



64% of upskilling participants in Colorado say their quality of life has improved



There are 151,000 open jobs in Colorado

(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



54% of workers in Colorado are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Washington, DC* Upskilling 56% of workers in Washington, DC said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



41% of workers in Washington, DC have been laid off due to COVID



77% of upskilling participants in Washington, DC say their quality of life has improved



There are 30,000 open jobs in Washington, DC.

(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



67% of workers in Washington, DC are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Illinois* Upskilling 39% of workers in Illinois said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



28% of workers in Illinois have been laid off due to COVID



69% of upskilling participants in Illinois say their quality of life has improved



There are 317,000 open jobs in Illinois

(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



55% of workers in Illinois are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Kentucky* Upskilling 31% of workers in Kentucky said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



23% of workers in Kentucky have been laid off due to COVID



60% of upskilling participants in Kentucky say their quality of life has improved



There are 112,000 open jobs in Kentucky

(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



52% of workers in Kentucky are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Iowa* Upskilling 30% of workers in Iowa said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



22% of workers in Iowa have been laid off due to COVID



62% of upskilling participants in Iowa say their quality of life has improved



There are 85,000 open jobs in Iowa

(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



48% of workers in Iowa are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Kansas* Upskilling 33% of workers in Kansas said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



22% of workers in Kansas have been laid off due to COVID



59% of upskilling participants in Kansas say their quality of life has improved



There are 82,000 open jobs in Kansas



(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



57% of workers in Kansas are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Maine* Upskilling 27% of workers in Maine said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



12% of workers in Maine have been laid off due to COVID



58% of upskilling participants in Maine say their quality of life has improved



There are 41,000 open jobs in Maine

(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



49% of workers in Maine are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Louisiana* Upskilling 43% of workers in Louisiana said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



31% of workers in Louisiana have been laid off due to COVID



70% of upskilling participants in Louisiana say their quality of life has improved



There are 104,000 open jobs in Louisiana

(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



57% of workers in Louisiana are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Missouri* Upskilling 42% of workers in Missouri said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



26% of workers in Missouri have been laid off due to COVID



67% of upskilling participants in Missouri say their quality of life has improved



There are 160,000 open jobs in Missouri

(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



56% of workers in Missouri are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Michigan* Upskilling 36% of workers in Michigan said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



30% of workers in Michigan have been laid off due to COVID



67% of upskilling participants in Michigan say their quality of life has improved



There are 261,000 open jobs in Michigan

(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



56% of workers in Michigan are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Minnesota* Upskilling 33% of workers in Minnesota said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



25% of workers in Minnesota have been laid off due to COVID



54% of upskilling participants in Minnesota say their quality of life has improved



There are 130,000 open jobs in Minnesota

(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



49% of workers in Minnesota are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Maryland* Upskilling 40% of workers in Maryland said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



23% of workers in Maryland have been laid off due to COVID



68% of upskilling participants in Maryland say their quality of life has improved



There are 200,000 open jobs in Maryland

(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



63% of workers in Maryland are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Mississippi* Upskilling 35% of workers in Mississippi said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



22% of workers in Mississippi have been laid off due to COVID



63% of upskilling participants in Mississippi say their quality of life has improved



There are 77,000 open jobs in Mississippi

(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



58% of workers in Mississippi are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Massachusetts* Upskilling 34% of workers in Massachusetts said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



26% of workers in Massachusetts have been laid off due to COVID



69% of upskilling participants in Massachusetts say their quality of life has improved



There are 214,000 open jobs in Massachusetts

(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



49% of workers in Massachusetts are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Nevada* Upskilling 37% of workers in Nevada said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



29% of workers in Nevada have been laid off due to COVID



67% of upskilling participants in Nevada say their quality of life has improved



There are 100,000 open jobs in Nevada

(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



60% of workers in Nevada are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in New Jersey* Upskilling 42% of workers in New Jersey said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



25% of workers in New Jersey have been laid off due to COVID



69% of upskilling participants in New Jersey say their quality of life has improved



There are 292,000 open jobs in New Jersey

(Latest U S Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



61% of workers in New Jersey are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in New Hampshire* Upskilling 32% of workers in New Hampshire said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



14% of workers in New Hampshire have been laid off due to COVID



62% of upskilling participants in New Hampshire say their quality of life has improved



There are 47,000 open jobs in New Hampshire

(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



56% of workers in New Hampshire are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in North Carolina* Upskilling 36% of workers in North Carolina said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



25% of workers in North Carolina have been laid off due to COVID



73% of upskilling participants in North Carolina say their quality of life has improved



There are 297,000 open jobs in North Carolina

(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



53% of workers in North Carolina are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in South Carolina* Upskilling 38% of workers in South Carolina said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



25% of workers in South Carolina have been laid off due to COVID



69% of upskilling participants in South Carolina say their quality of life has improved



There are 138,000 open jobs in South Carolina

(Latest U S Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



58% of workers in South Carolina are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Oklahoma* Upskilling 36% of workers in Oklahoma said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



22% of workers in Oklahoma have been laid off due to COVID



71% of upskilling participants in Oklahoma say their quality of life has improved



There are 104,000 open jobs in Oklahoma

(Latest U S Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



53% of workers in Oklahoma are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in New Mexico* Upskilling 35% of workers in New Mexico said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



27% of workers in New Mexico have been laid off due to COVID



50% of upskilling participants in New Mexico say their quality of life has improved



There are 52,000 open jobs in New Mexico

(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



57% of workers in New Mexico are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Oregon* Upskilling 33% of workers in Oregon said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



22% of workers in Oregon have been laid off due to COVID



66% of upskilling participants in Oregon say their quality of life has improved



There are 125,000 open jobs in Oregon

(Latest U S Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



50% of workers in Oregon are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Pennsylvania* Upskilling 33% of workers in Pennsylvania said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



21% of workers in Pennsylvania have been laid off due to COVID



71% of upskilling participants in Pennsylvania say their quality of life has improved



There are 385,000 open jobs in Pennsylvania

(Latest U S Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



52% of workers in Pennsylvania are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in New York* Upskilling



44% of workers in New York said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



31% of workers in New York have been laid off due to COVID



75% of upskilling participants in New York say their quality of life has improved



There are 406,000 open jobs in New York

(Latest U S Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



59% of workers in New York are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Ohio* Upskilling 38% of workers in Ohio said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



22% of workers in Ohio have been laid off due to COVID



69% of upskilling participants in Ohio say their quality of life has improved



There are 286,000 open jobs in Ohio

(Latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



53% of workers in Ohio are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Tennessee* Upskilling 39% of workers in Tennessee said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



26% of workers in Tennessee have been laid off due to COVID



69% of upskilling participants in Tennessee say their quality of life has improved



There are 190,000 open jobs in Tennessee

(Latest U S Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



58% of workers in Tennessee are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Texas* Upskilling 43% of workers in Texas said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



33% of workers in Texas have been laid off due to COVID



74% of upskilling participants in Texas say their quality of life has improved



There are 712,000 open jobs in Texas

(Latest U S Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



63% of workers in Texas are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Virginia* Upskilling 35% of workers in Virginia said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



22% of workers in Virginia have been laid off due to COVID



66% of upskilling participants in Virginia say their quality of life has improved



There are 223,000 open jobs in Virginia

(Latest U S Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



59% of workers in Virginia are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Utah* Upskilling 41% of workers in Utah said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



21% of workers in Utah have been laid off due to COVID



59% of upskilling participants in Utah say their quality of life has improved



There are 84,000 open jobs in Utah

(Latest U S Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



58% of workers in Utah are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in West Virginia* Upskilling 32% of workers in West Virginia said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



27% of workers in West Virginia have been laid off due to COVID



56% of upskilling participants in West Virginia say their quality of life has improved



There are 50,000 open jobs in West Virginia

(Latest U S Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



52% of workers in West Virginia are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet

The State of Upskilling in Washington* Upskilling 31% of workers in Washington said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities elsewhere



24% of workers in Washington have been laid off due to COVID



59% of upskilling participants in Washington say their quality of life has improved



There are 184,000 open jobs in Washington

(Latest U S Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, March, 2021)



53% of workers in Washington are highly interested in upskilling



*According to The American Upskilling Study Download factsheet