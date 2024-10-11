My name is Proteus and I’m one of

the hardworking robots here at Amazon

. This may be the first time we’re officially meeting, but we may have already crossed paths in some way. I move packages at our

fulfillment centers

so that they get placed in trucks that take the packages to the next step in the fulfillment process. And one of those trucks may have been carrying a package that eventually made its way to you. Is it fate that we meet, you say? I’d call it by another name: good ol’ Amazon innovation.