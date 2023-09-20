Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se
Subscribe
en
Amazon.com | Conditions of Use | Amazon Privacy Policy | © 1996-2023 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates
Submit Search
Show Search
Subscribe
en
International sites
Asia Pacific
Australia
About Amazon (English)
India
About Amazon (English)
Japan
About Amazon (日本語)
Singapore
About Amazon (English)
Europe
European Union
About Amazon (English)
France
About Amazon (Français)
Germany
About Amazon (Deutsch)
Italy
About Amazon (Italiano)
Poland
About Amazon (Polski)
Spain
About Amazon (Español)
United Kingdom
About Amazon (English)
Americas
United States
About Amazon (English)
México
About Amazon (Español)
Canada
About Amazon (English) About Amazon (Français)
Brazil
About Amazon (Português)
NewsDevices
Live Updates

Live updates from Amazon’s 2023 Devices & Services Event

Written by Amazon Staff
Live Updates
 
Written by Amazon Staff
the text amazon devices & services 2023 and the amazon logo against a blue background

Reading:

Live updates from Amazon’s 2023 Devices & Services Event

Follow along for the top updates and announcements around AI-powered devices and services, live from our annual event in Arlington, Virginia.

Recent updates

 

Welcome to Amazon’s 2023 Devices & Services event!

We’re coming to you live from HQ2 in Arlington where we’re watching the fall launch event. This year’s presentation will share how AI is powering the latest innovations in Amazon’s products and services.

Share
 

Dave Limp, senior vice president of Amazon Devices and Services, has taken the stage

headshot of dave limp

It’s a bittersweet day for Limp, who announced in August he is retiring from Amazon. This will be his final time sharing Amazon’s fall product news. “But it’s also an amazing time to do so, because of the foundation we’ve built—and because of what we’re inventing now with AI,” Limp said.

Share
 

Amazon started doubling down on the home about nine years ago

“We realized that nearly all of the R&D and investment in the consumer electronics industry were being funneled into mobile phones…at the same time, the place where you spend the vast majority of your life, your home, was virtually forgotten,” Limp said.

Share
 

“Boy have we come a long way.” Check out some of these amazing stats:

  • Customers have connected nearly a billion devices to Alexa—including Alexa-enabled devices and smart home devices connected to Alexa.
  • Customers interact with Alexa tens of millions of times every hour.
  • It’s not just timers and music. It’s smart home, up 25% from last year. It’s information, up more than 50%. It’s shopping, with 35% more customers YoY.
  • Alexa has literally become part of the family in tens of millions of homes
Share
 

With AI, the industry is going down a similar path, where generative AI has been primarily focused on creators, not consumers

“But when you’re building AI like this for a home assistant, you have to think about it very, very differently,” said Limp.

You’ll see today how we’ve made AI instantly accessible to anyone, anywhere, through our devices and services.

Share
 

That brings us to our first device announcement

The all-new Echo Show 8 is our most ambient device yet.

Share
 

Echo Show 8 features a sleek new industrial design and upgraded hardware

Amazon Echo device.

Improvements include a centered camera for even better video calls and an upgraded audio pipeline to minimize background noise. The processor has been updated for even faster display interactions.

We’ve also added a built-in smart home hub.

Share
 

Better sound, too

close up shot of the speaker and side button on the new echo show 8

This is a smart speaker, after all, so we challenged our audio team to up their game once again,” said Limp.

“We’ve added our custom-built spatial audio processing technology—creating a wider and more immersive sound experience,” Limp explained. “We’ve also added room adaption technology that senses the acoustics of the space and then fine-tunes playback for optimal sound.”

Share
 

Another cool feature: Echo Show 8 takes into account how you interact with your device

gif demonstrating the adaptive content feature on the new echo show 8

Meaning, your home screen will change based on your proximity to the device, so if you’re further away from Echo Show 8, the screen will show the essentials, like a simplified news headline or a large clock display. As you approach your device, the content automatically transitions to a more detailed, touch-friendly UI.

Share
 

Climate Pledge commitment

Along with every new device announced today, you’ll be able to view the carbon footprint and a Product Sustainability Fact Sheet for Echo Show 8 on the Amazon.com product detail page.

Share
 

Plus, almost all the devices we announce today will come in 100% recyclable packaging in the United States

silhouettes of wind turbines with a sunset in the background

“We've been making progress on our other commitments as well. At the end of last year, we contracted enough renewable energy capacity through new wind and solar farms to equal the expected energy use of Echo, Fire TV, and Ring devices globally in 2025,” said Limp.

Share
 

Echo Show 8 buying details:

You can pre-order Echo Show 8 for $149.99. It will ship starting next month.

Share
 

Let’s take a look at the new generative AI model

“Our latest model has been specifically optimized for voice and the things we know our customers love—like having access to real-time information, efficiently controlling their smart home, and getting the most out of their home entertainment.”

Share
 

To get started, we recognized that we needed to build five foundational capabilities

1. Conversational: We’ve studied what it takes to make a great conversation over the past nine years. It’s not just words; it’s body language, it’s understanding who you’re addressing, it’s eye contact and gestures.
2. Real-world applications: Alexa lives in the real world, not in the tab of your browser. And one of the unsolved challenges of these LLMs is how they interact with APIs and do the right thing.
3. Personalization: LLM in the home has to be personalized to you and your family.
4. Personality: “We’ve always said that the most boring dinner party is one where nobody has any opinions, and Alexa, powered by this LLM, will have opinions—and it will definitely still have the jokes and Easter eggs you’ve come to love from Alexa.”
5. Trust: To build an AI that will fulfill its promise, we need both trustworthiness and performance. “I have one of the most Alexa-fied houses out there, and I would not bring anything into my home that I felt compromised my family’s privacy.”

Share
 

Soon, customers in the U.S. will get access to these new capabilities through a free preview on Echo devices they already own

Yes, that includes even the very first Echo device we shipped in 2014.

Share
Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se