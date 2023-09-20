Live updates from Amazon’s 2023 Devices & Services Event

Recent updates
Welcome to Amazon’s 2023 Devices & Services event!
We’re coming to you live from HQ2 in Arlington where we’re watching the fall launch event. This year’s presentation will share how AI is powering the latest innovations in Amazon’s products and services.
Dave Limp, senior vice president of Amazon Devices and Services, has taken the stage
It’s a bittersweet day for Limp, who announced in August he is retiring from Amazon. This will be his final time sharing Amazon’s fall product news. “But it’s also an amazing time to do so, because of the foundation we’ve built—and because of what we’re inventing now with AI,” Limp said.
Amazon started doubling down on the home about nine years ago
“We realized that nearly all of the R&D and investment in the consumer electronics industry were being funneled into mobile phones…at the same time, the place where you spend the vast majority of your life, your home, was virtually forgotten,” Limp said.
“Boy have we come a long way.” Check out some of these amazing stats:
- Customers have connected nearly a billion devices to Alexa—including Alexa-enabled devices and smart home devices connected to Alexa.
- Customers interact with Alexa tens of millions of times every hour.
- It’s not just timers and music. It’s smart home, up 25% from last year. It’s information, up more than 50%. It’s shopping, with 35% more customers YoY.
- Alexa has literally become part of the family in tens of millions of homes
With AI, the industry is going down a similar path, where generative AI has been primarily focused on creators, not consumers
“But when you’re building AI like this for a home assistant, you have to think about it very, very differently,” said Limp.
You’ll see today how we’ve made AI instantly accessible to anyone, anywhere, through our devices and services.
That brings us to our first device announcement
The all-new Echo Show 8 is our most ambient device yet.
Echo Show 8 features a sleek new industrial design and upgraded hardware
Improvements include a centered camera for even better video calls and an upgraded audio pipeline to minimize background noise. The processor has been updated for even faster display interactions.
We’ve also added a built-in smart home hub.
Better sound, too
This is a smart speaker, after all, so we challenged our audio team to up their game once again,” said Limp.
“We’ve added our custom-built spatial audio processing technology—creating a wider and more immersive sound experience,” Limp explained. “We’ve also added room adaption technology that senses the acoustics of the space and then fine-tunes playback for optimal sound.”
Another cool feature: Echo Show 8 takes into account how you interact with your device
Meaning, your home screen will change based on your proximity to the device, so if you’re further away from Echo Show 8, the screen will show the essentials, like a simplified news headline or a large clock display. As you approach your device, the content automatically transitions to a more detailed, touch-friendly UI.
Climate Pledge commitment
Along with every new device announced today, you’ll be able to view the carbon footprint and a Product Sustainability Fact Sheet for Echo Show 8 on the Amazon.com product detail page.
Plus, almost all the devices we announce today will come in 100% recyclable packaging in the United States
“We've been making progress on our other commitments as well. At the end of last year, we contracted enough renewable energy capacity through new wind and solar farms to equal the expected energy use of Echo, Fire TV, and Ring devices globally in 2025,” said Limp.
Echo Show 8 buying details:
You can pre-order Echo Show 8 for $149.99. It will ship starting next month.
Let’s take a look at the new generative AI model
“Our latest model has been specifically optimized for voice and the things we know our customers love—like having access to real-time information, efficiently controlling their smart home, and getting the most out of their home entertainment.”
To get started, we recognized that we needed to build five foundational capabilities
1. Conversational: We’ve studied what it takes to make a great conversation over the past nine years. It’s not just words; it’s body language, it’s understanding who you’re addressing, it’s eye contact and gestures.
2. Real-world applications: Alexa lives in the real world, not in the tab of your browser. And one of the unsolved challenges of these LLMs is how they interact with APIs and do the right thing.
3. Personalization: LLM in the home has to be personalized to you and your family.
4. Personality: “We’ve always said that the most boring dinner party is one where nobody has any opinions, and Alexa, powered by this LLM, will have opinions—and it will definitely still have the jokes and Easter eggs you’ve come to love from Alexa.”
5. Trust: To build an AI that will fulfill its promise, we need both trustworthiness and performance. “I have one of the most Alexa-fied houses out there, and I would not bring anything into my home that I felt compromised my family’s privacy.”