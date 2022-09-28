Get live updates from Amazon's 2022 Devices & Services Event

A pet project for Astro

Astro will soon be able to detect cats and dogs—offering a unique way to check on your pets while you’re away. While patrolling, Astro will send you a video clip of what your pet is doing when it sees them, so you can then use Live View to say hi to them, or simply enjoy watching their antics.

In addition, Astro is Amazon’s first device with “a new multimodal AI capability that will enable it to learn about things in your home that you want it to,” Washington said. “Based on what you say while Astro is looking at an object, Astro will learn about the object’s place and state in your home—similar to how humans learn. This will start with doors and windows, so that Astro can alert you if something was left open that shouldn’t have been.”