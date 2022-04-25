More information about the Welcome Door program

HR Partners and Internal Stakeholders : Visit the Career Choice Wiki



The Welcome Door program wants to promote access to skills-training benefits, including free college tuition and English as a Second Language (ESL) proficiency through Amazon’s Career Choice program. Career Choice was established on the belief that everyone who comes to Amazon should be able to build their career, and we are ready to support our employees wherever they are on their educational journey. We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers. Career Choice is an education benefit that empowers eligible employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere.