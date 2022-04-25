More information about the Welcome Door program
Ongoing communications that will highlight policy changes
As part of the Welcome Door Program, the Amazon Immigration team will update this page with announcements on new government policies that affect the work authorization status of Amazon employees on humanitarian-based Employment Authorization Documents (EADs). Our goal is to ensure that Welcome Door employees have the information they need about critical changes in government policy that may affect them and their families.
We encourage employees to check out the Amazon Immigration Special Alerts page, as well as the Amazon Immigration team’s wiki, the Welcome Door wiki, and our dedicated wikis for the Ukraine/Eastern Europe crisis and for Afghanistan (note: each of these pages require network access).
We encourage employees to check out the Amazon Immigration Special Alerts page, as well as the Amazon Immigration team’s wiki, the Welcome Door wiki, and our dedicated wikis for the Ukraine/Eastern Europe crisis and for Afghanistan (note: each of these pages require network access).
Career Choice
The Welcome Door program wants to promote access to skills-training benefits, including free college tuition and English as a Second Language (ESL) proficiency through Amazon’s Career Choice program. Career Choice was established on the belief that everyone who comes to Amazon should be able to build their career, and we are ready to support our employees wherever they are on their educational journey. We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers. Career Choice is an education benefit that empowers eligible employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere.
- HR Partners and Internal Stakeholders: Visit the Career Choice Wiki.
- Eligible Employees: Visit the Amazon Career Choice website or navigate to it from the A to Z app on your personal device
(Open the app > Resources > Career Choice).
The Welcome Door Mentoring Portal
The Welcome Door Mentoring Portal is a Career Development resource specific to immigrants, connecting new Amazonians with experienced employees outside of their site. Mentors can help new employees learn about Amazon's culture.
By taking part in Welcome Door Mentoring Portal, mentors and mentees commit to six or seven meetings over the mentee's first year at Amazon. To get started, new Amazon employees complete their Immigration Mentoring profile (less than 5 minutes) to view and send match requests to mentors suggested based on matching criteria.
How do I sign up to be a mentor? Please sign up through Amazon’s mentoring portal.
Can I sign up to be a mentor? Yes, please sign up via Amazon’s mentoring portal and click “mentor.”
By taking part in Welcome Door Mentoring Portal, mentors and mentees commit to six or seven meetings over the mentee's first year at Amazon. To get started, new Amazon employees complete their Immigration Mentoring profile (less than 5 minutes) to view and send match requests to mentors suggested based on matching criteria.
How do I sign up to be a mentor? Please sign up through Amazon’s mentoring portal.
Can I sign up to be a mentor? Yes, please sign up via Amazon’s mentoring portal and click “mentor.”