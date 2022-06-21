Welcome to re:MARS 2022

Recent updates
You’ve landed on re:Mars
We’re here in Las Vegas for re:MARS, meeting the people building the future. Over the next few days we’ll be bringing you updates from the event—from keynotes, to interviews from the show floor, to demos of the coolest technologies changing our world, the universe, and beyond.
Register for the online event here to watch live keynotes. Follow this blog for all the action from behind the scenes.
We ran into Spot, the agile mobile robot from Boston Dynamics, on the show floor.
The first keynote goes live at 4:30 p.m. PT
If rocketry, quantum computing, or leveraging space-based platforms to combat climate change interest you, you won't want to miss our kickoff keynote. Register for free to watch.
10 years of Amazon robotics
How robots help sort packages, move product, and improve safety. Learn more about the different types of robotic systems in our facilities around the world, including sort centers and air hubs.