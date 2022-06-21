Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se
Amazon.com | Conditions of Use | © 1996-2022 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates
Submit Search
Show Search
Subscribe
en
International sites
Asia Pacific
Australia
About Amazon (English)
India
About Amazon (English)
Japan
About Amazon (日本語)
Singapore
About Amazon (English)
Europe
European Union
About Amazon (English)
France
About Amazon (Français)
Germany
About Amazon (Deutsch)
Italy
About Amazon (Italiano)
Poland
Blog (Polski)
Spain
About Amazon (Español)
United Kingdom
About Amazon (English)
North America
United States
About Amazon (English)
NewsAWS
Live Updates

Welcome to re:MARS 2022

Written by Amazon Staff
Live Updates
June 21, 2022
Written by Amazon Staff
A collage of images showing an astronaut and other technology. Text on the image says "amazon re:MARS"

Reading:

Welcome to re:MARS 2022

Machine learning. Automation. Robots. Space. It's all here in Las Vegas, and we're bringing it to you live.

Recent updates

 

You’ve landed on re:Mars

We’re here in Las Vegas for re:MARS, meeting the people building the future. Over the next few days we’ll be bringing you updates from the event—from keynotes, to interviews from the show floor, to demos of the coolest technologies changing our world, the universe, and beyond.

Register for the online event here to watch live keynotes. Follow this blog for all the action from behind the scenes.

Share
 

The robots have arrived.

An image of shipping crates that say "Boston Dynamics" on them.

Share
 

So have the astronauts.

An image of a space suit being modeled by a mannequin

Share
 

And whatever this amazing thing is. We'll get to the bottom of it.

A GIF of floating orbs

Share
 

We ran into Spot, the agile mobile robot from Boston Dynamics, on the show floor.

Meet Spot, the agile mobile robot from Boston Dynamics at re:Mars 2022

Share
 

The first keynote goes live at 4:30 p.m. PT

If rocketry, quantum computing, or leveraging space-based platforms to combat climate change interest you, you won't want to miss our kickoff keynote. Register for free to watch.

An image of the re:MARS keynote stage.

Share
 

10 years of Amazon robotics

How robots help sort packages, move product, and improve safety. Learn more about the different types of robotic systems in our facilities around the world, including sort centers and air hubs.

An image of small floor robots moving around a showcase on the showroom floor at re:MARS.

Share
Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se