4. We’re continuing to innovate as we scale

Since launching Just Walk Out technology in 2018, we’ve scaled rapidly and introduced new services that redefine in-store shopping experiences for customers. Today, Just Walk Out technology is available in more than 30 Amazon Fresh stores in the U.S. and UK, over 25 Amazon Go stores in the U.S., and two Whole Foods Market store locations. The Amazon Dash Cart is available in many Amazon Fresh stores, and Amazon One is available in select Amazon Go, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market stores across the U.S.



We’ve equipped more than a dozen U.S. and UK third-party locations with Just Walk Out technology, Amazon One, or a combination of both. Sports venues, like Climate Pledge Arena and TD Garden, and travel retailers, like Hudson and WHSmith, have enabled their stores with our technologies to make the shopping experience more enjoyable and efficient for their shoppers. In addition to our own Amazon Fresh stores in the UK with Just Walk Out technology, UK grocer Sainsbury’s has opened SmartShop Pick & Go, a Just Walk Out technology-enabled convenience store in London.



This kind of scaling comes with its own challenges. For example, over the past few years, we’ve increased the complexity of use cases where Just Walk Out technology is deployed—from 1,800 square foot Amazon Go stores to 40,000 square foot, full-size grocery stores—and had to account for differences in shopping behavior. For example, at an Amazon Fresh store, people tend to rummage for items like produce versus a grab-and-go salad or sandwich from Amazon Go. Similarly, expanding Just Walk Out technology to third-party retailers such as sports venues and travel retailers meant solving for unique challenges, such as being open 24/7, or hosting games and events where shoppers rush in at once at certain times. All these scenarios increase the complexity for our algorithms, and my team continues to innovate to meet the requirements of our customers and retailers.