Balancing free speech and content that could be construed as hate speech is one of the most difficult adjudication decisions we make as a company. A few years ago, we removed "When Harry Became Sally" from our store after concluding that it violated our guideline prohibiting books that promote hate speech. This was not an easy decision and was hotly debated. Since then, many other retailers (e.g. Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Powell’s, etc.) have continued to sell this book, and we’ve continued to receive feedback from customers that the ideas presented in this book, while controversial, should be available for those who want to read and understand the perspective of its author. The combination of our peer retailers continuing to sell the book and the ongoing feedback made us re-examine our decision. As was the case when we reviewed the book a few years ago, it was not an easy decision, but we concluded that we erred on the side of being too restrictive last time, and decided to return the book to our store.