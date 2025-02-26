Create new Routines by voice. Customers love setting up personalized automations with Alexa—also known as Routines—to get a helping hand throughout their day. With Alexa+, you can now set up complex Routines with a simple voice request, no app needed.

Casually chat with Alexa+ to discover what to listen to next. With Alexa+ you can search for that song you heard during the credits of a TV show without knowing the artist or song title, or ask Alexa+ to help you discover new music within your favorite genre. Just ask Alexa+ to play the latest trending pop song and watch as it takes action.

Move music from room to room. Seamlessly move your music around your home just by saying “play the music upstairs” or “play the music everywhere, but don’t wake the baby” and Alexa+ will know you mean to play on all speakers except those in the nursery.

Jump to your favorite scene on Prime Video. Ask Alexa+ to jump to a specific scene in a movie on Prime Video without having to fast-forward just by using details like the actor or character’s name, or a quote. For example, just say “what’s that movie where Bradley Cooper sings a duet? Jump to that scene…” and it will play on your Fire TV.