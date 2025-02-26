Recent Updates
17 hours ago
That's a wrap!
Panos closed out the event with an impactful statement on the future of Alexa.
“Alexa+ is that trusted assistant that can help you conduct your life and your home,” Panos said. “Taking something that is so complex and making it into something that's just a little bit simpler and definitely more accessible—it's something Amazon is known for. Removing complexity for our customers with products that make every single day better and easier. I think you're going to love it. When you use Alexa+, you're going to feel it … I am so excited for you to be on this journey with us.”
Learn more about Alexa+ and our innovations:
17 hours ago
Alexa+ is $19.99 per month, but is free for all Prime members
Panos Panay arrived back on stage to provide more details on Alexa+’s availability for customers.
Alexa+ costs $19.99 per month, but is free for all Prime members. Alexa+ will start rolling out in the U.S. in the next few weeks, and subsequently in waves in the coming months starting with households with Echo Show 8, 10, 15, and 21. If you don’t yet have one of these devices, you can buy one today to be among the first to get early access to Alexa+ as it becomes available.
17 hours ago
Alexa+ connects to thousands of services and devices to take action for customers
Daniel offered a glimpse into Alexa+’s future by breaking down the technical components of how Alexa connects to hundreds of APIs to get stuff done. Through Experts and deep knowledge integration, Alexa+ will work behind the scenes to seamlessly coordinate multiple services—from making a dinner reservation for two via OpenTable to booking an Uber for your friend to meet you at lunch and texting them your plans.
Alexa+ also features cutting-edge agentic capabilities to complete tasks on your behalf. Daniel highlighted an example that involved getting recommendations for a home maintenance provider who can fix an oven, contacting them to book a repair for you, and sending the request to the provider via Thumbtack to complete the service appointment booking behind the scenes.
Talking about a future full of agents with specialized skills and interoperability between agents, Daniel showed Alexa+’s integration with Suno where you can turn simple, creative requests into complete songs, including vocals, lyrics, and instrumentation. He announced a preview of the new Alexa AI Multi-Agent SDK that will let brands showcase their agent alongside Alexa.
Lastly, Daniel showed a glimpse of a future capability that will enable customers conversationally create and edit grocery lists on the fly, revise a list based on dietary preferences, and add ingredients to an Amazon Fresh order. The experience will also integrate with Whole Foods and partners like Grubhub.
17 hours ago
A deep dive into Alexa+’s new architecture
Daniel Rausch, vice president for Alexa and Echo, took the stage to share additional new features and explain the sophisticated technology powering Alexa+.
Daniel walked the audience through how Alexa+ harnesses Amazon Bedrock to access state-of-the-art LLMs, including both Amazon’s own Nova models and those from our partner, Anthropic. He explained that Alexa+ uses a model-agnostic system, allowing it to select the best model for any given task.
The system’s deep knowledge foundation is supported by partnerships with major news organizations including Associated Press, Reuters, TIME, USA TODAY, Politico and many others. This enables Alexa+ to provide quick, accurate responses across countless topics, from financial markets to sports statistics.
At the heart of this architecture are what Daniel calls “experts”—specialized systems that work together to handle specific tasks. These experts allow Alexa+ to deliver more natural, capable, and comprehensive assistance than ever before.
18 hours ago
Alexa+ reimagines AI experiences for kids and families with new interactive features
Shifting focus, Mara introduced two new features for Amazon Kids+ subscribers, “Stories with Alexa” and “Explore with Alexa.” Both are tailored for kids and meant to “inspire and encourage kids’ limitless curiosity and creativity,” moving beyond simple question-answering or storytelling.
A video showcased children interacting with these new features, highlighting how Alexa+ and Amazon Kids+ helps kids explore fun topics and encourage imaginative thinking that will spark new ideas and inspire new questions.
18 hours ago
Have Alexa+ help manage your calendar and recall important details from documents you share
Mara Segal, director for Alexa, took the stage to share how Alexa+ now understands and remembers your preferences and important information, making interactions more intuitive and personalized.
Mara introduced a new Alexa+ feature that enables customers to share a wide range of documents with Alexa+, from emails and manuals to family recipes and study materials. Alexa+ can extract and recall relevant information from these documents, providing helpful summaries and adding events to your calendar based on specific requests. Want to know what your HOA guidelines say about solar panels? Simply upload the document and ask Alexa+. Or, need to know exactly how much oil your grandma’s favorite zucchini bread uses? Alexa+ can help with that, too.
That’s not all. If you don’t have time to read multiple emails from the kids’ school, you can now forward them to Alexa+ to distill the essential information for you. Once Alexa+ has your email, you can then ask questions like “do I need to bring anything to the school fundraiser?”
18 hours ago
Alexa+ seamlessly integrates with your favorite Alexa-enabled devices and transforms your smart home
Alexa+ really shines when it interacts with our constellation of devices, serving as a unifier. Here are a few examples of the magic you can experience with Alexa+ through compatible devices:
- Create new Routines by voice. Customers love setting up personalized automations with Alexa—also known as Routines—to get a helping hand throughout their day. With Alexa+, you can now set up complex Routines with a simple voice request, no app needed.
- Casually chat with Alexa+ to discover what to listen to next. With Alexa+ you cansearch for that song you heard during the credits of a TV show without knowing the artist or song title, or ask Alexa+ to help you discover new music within your favorite genre. Just ask Alexa+ to play the latest trending pop song and watch as it takes action.
- Move music from room to room. Seamlessly move your music around your home just by saying “play the music upstairs” or “play the music everywhere, but don’t wake the baby” and Alexa+ will know you mean to play on all speakers except those in the nursery.
- Jump to your favorite scene on Prime Video. Ask Alexa+ to jump to a specific scene in a movie on Prime Video without having to fast-forward just by using details like the actor or character’s name, or a quote. For example, just say “what’s that movie where Bradley Cooper sings a duet? Jump to that scene…” and it will play on your Fire TV.
- Get an overview of what’s happened around your home. With your Ring subscription,Alexa+ can provide a summary of detected camera events, and show you the relevant Ring footage across compatible Echo Show devices. So, if you had a package delivered or you had a dog walker stop by, Alexa+ can show you the highlights from the day. The experience will also integrate with Ring’s new Smart Video Search, allowing you to more easily find specific moments you care about. For example, you can ask Alexa+ specific questions like “Did someone take out the garbage bins?” or “When was the last time the dog went out for a walk?”
18 hours ago
Introducing Alexa+, our next generation assistant
Introducing Alexa+, our next generation assistant, powered by generative AI. Alexa+ helps you stay organized during busy days, provides detailed answers tailored to your needs, and handles everything from project planning to solving daily challenges—all through natural conversation. Here are a few core aspects of Alexa+:
- Conversational: Alexa+ engages in natural, flowing conversations that feel genuine. It understands context and meaning, creating seamless interactions with no precise “Alexa” language.
- Personalized: Alexa+ learns from you and the more you use it, the more personalized it gets— understanding everything from your favorite entertainment to your family’s dietary preferences, allergies, and weekly traditions.
- Gets things done: Alexa+ acts on your behalf, handling everything from date planning and gift shopping to travel arrangements and study help. From simple tasks to complex projects, it provides assistance you can trust.
- Even smarter: Alexa+ combines vast knowledge with an approachable personality, making generative AI feel natural and accessible. Helpful intelligence ready whenever and wherever you need it.
To help bring Alexa+ to life, Panos showcased a re-designed user interface on Echo Show. Alexa+ introduces an adaptive display to our largest Echo screen devices, so you’ll see your photos and personalized content from afar that transitions to a customized Home screen when you approach. Here, you’ll have access to your family calendar, music recommendations, a new “For You” panel with timely updates based on your interests, and advanced smart home controls.
You can also use Alexa+ anywhere you want, from your favorite Echo devices and the Alexa mobile app to an all-new web browser experience. Alexa+ will remember the context of your conversations so that you can seamlessly pick up where you left off as you go about your day.
18 hours ago
Panos Panay highlights Alexa’s impact over the last decade
Amazon Devices & Services Senior Vice President Panos Panay reflected on Alexa’s journey and its impact on customers’ everyday lives.
“While the vision of Alexa has been ambitious and incredibly compelling, right until this moment, we have been limited by technology,” Panos said.
When Alexa launched in 2014, it pioneered a new way for people to interact with technology through voice. While Alexa transformed homes and set the new standard for voice assistants, the vision was always bigger than what the technology allowed us to do, until now.
18 hours ago
Andy Jassy takes the stage, discussing Amazon’s AI innovation
“We have been using AI expansively for over 25 years. And the way we think about AI and technology in general at Amazon is that we don't use the technology because we think it's cool or interesting. It is—but we use it to solve real customer problems,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in his opening remarks. “We happen to believe that virtually every customer experience that we all know of will be reinvented using generative AI. And altogether new experiences that we only dreamed of before are going to be possible.”
“Up until a couple years ago, it was pretty difficult to invent with AI, and that changed with the arrival of foundational models and generative AI. This made the technology much more accessible, so people can see the power and magic of what generative AI can do,” Andy said.
19 hours ago
Welcome to Amazon’s February 2025 Devices & Services live event!
We’re coming to you live from Spring Studios in New York City, where we’ll be sharing the latest news from Amazon’s Devices & Services team, including what’s new for Alexa.
Stay tuned for live updates, the event will begin shortly.