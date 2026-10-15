Key takeaways
- Bee is personal AI that remembers what matters from your conversations and turns it into useful insights and reminders.
- Bee Frontier is our next-generation AI wearable, and Bee Eclipse is a magnetic phone attachment.
- Connect Bee to Alexa+ to ask Alexa for hands-free summaries and to-dos, or to Amazon.com for personalized shopping.
- Bee is private—audio is processed in real time then deleted, and customers have control of their data.
Have you ever discussed plans with a friend, only to immediately forget the date and time you decided on? It’s a relatable scenario—our days are full of information that matters, but holding onto all of it while staying present can feel impossible. Bee is a personal AI that was created to solve this problem. It takes note of the details you might otherwise forget and turns them into useful conversation summaries, to-dos, reminders, and insights.
Leaning on AI to help you remember important details—and stay more present in the moment—has gone from novelty to habit in just a couple of years. The first Bee device, Bee Pioneer, was one of the original personal AI products to offer more than audio transcription. Today, we’re taking the next step in Bee’s journey with two new devices that expand what personal AI can do: Bee Frontier, the next generation of our AI wearable, and Bee Eclipse, an all-new design that attaches magnetically to your phone.
Bee Frontier: Personal AI you can wear on your wrist or clip onto clothing
Bee Frontier is personal AI you can wear on your wrist or clip on to clothes. It’s light, features an ultra-soft silicone wristband built for all-day comfort, and comes in three nature-inspired colors—Lavender, Sage, and Onyx.
With IP67 water resistance, up to seven days of battery life, and USB-C charging, Bee Frontier is designed to stay with you through a full week without interruption—allowing it to get smarter and more useful for you over time. It features dual microphones with advanced noise filtering, so it can take note of what matters and ignore what doesn’t, even in noisy environments like a crowded restaurant or open office.
Bee Frontier is for people on the go who want to stay present in the moment. Whether it’s remembering the details of important meetings, taking note of the coffee plans you made in passing, or simply ensuring you purchase the dish soap you said you’d buy, Bee Frontier will remember the details for you.
Bee Frontier is designed with the same privacy principles built into Bee from day one: you control when Bee is processing audio with the microphone button, and a visible indicator light that signals when it’s on. You can configure Bee to automatically turn off if no sound is detected for a period (e.g., 5 minutes, 15 minutes, etc.).
Bee Eclipse: Personal AI that attaches to your phone
Bee Eclipse is a new addition to the Bee lineup, giving customers more options beyond a wearable. It’s a slim, lightweight device about the size of a credit card that attaches to the back of your phone magnetically. Nothing extra to remember—just attach it and go. With more than 21 days of battery life on a single charge, it’s designed to keep up with you for weeks at a time.
Bee Eclipse works like Bee Frontier, helping you turn conversations into useful summaries, insights, and to-dos. As with all Bee devices, audio is never stored, cannot be accessed or shared, and users are prompted to gain permission from call participants each time a recording is started.
Let’s say you’re on the phone with family members or friends planning a vacation. You can turn Bee Eclipse on to help you remember all the logistics you discussed, from preferred arrival times to favorite restaurants—ensuring no details are missed—so you can keep your holiday plans on track.
Like Bee Frontier, Bee Eclipse is designed with privacy at its core, with one button to turn it on or off and a visible indicator light on when it’s summarizing a conversation.
How Bee works: Turning conversations into something useful
When turned on, Bee gathers context from your conversations and connected apps to provide insights and recommendations. You can access summaries of your conversations in the Bee mobile app, or an all-new desktop app, with templates tailored to your specific needs and settings—for example, lectures, care plans, or brainstorms. You can also review memories from the past few days to remember what you discussed. Bee picks up on trends or themes that recur—and recommends personalized goals and actions.
Customers can also connect Bee to many apps they already use, including Gmail, Google Calendar, and Microsoft Outlook. After a call or meeting, Bee can surface action items, draft follow-up emails, or create calendar invites based on what was discussed. You can also connect Bee to your Apple HealthKit to build a more complete picture of your wellness or integrate with your photos to add a visual layer to your daily memories.
New connections with Alexa+ and Amazon.com
In addition to a new generation of hardware, Bee is introducing the ability to connect to Alexa+ and Amazon.com, making it even easier to remember, find, and buy what you need. By connecting Bee to Alexa+, you can get hands-free access to your summaries, insights, and to-dos, so instead of pulling out your phone, you ask Alexa for a meeting summary, check your to-dos, or pull up the name of the book your friend suggested. Connecting Bee to Amazon.com enables even more personalized shopping recommendations—your Bee device can surface items you mention before you forget with product recommendations on the Amazon homepage, and in the Bee mobile and desktop apps.
How Bee keeps your conversations private
Privacy has been part of Bee’s design since the very beginning. Both Bee Frontier and Bee Eclipse are built on Bee Private Compute, a security architecture that processes your conversations inside a secure and isolated processing environment where no one, including Amazon, can access your data. Here’s how it works:
- No audio is ever stored. Audio is processed into insights in real time and deleted after processing.
- No one else can access your data unless you choose to share it. Transcripts are encrypted using keys that only your device creates and controls. Transcripts are accessible only to you unless you choose to share them.
- You’re always in control. A single press turns on and off Bee Frontier and Bee Eclipse with an LED light to signal the device is on.
- Personalized Alexa access. If you connect Bee to Alexa, your Echo device uses voice ID to recognize your voice and provide your Bee insights to you.
- You decide what to keep. You can delete your transcripts and summaries at any time.
Bee Frontier and Bee Eclipse: Availability and pricing
Bee Frontier is available now for $74.99 in Onyx, Lavender, and Sage at Amazon.com. Bee Eclipse will be available soon, starting at $99.99 in Silver, Midnight, Honey, and Blush.
With the purchase of Bee, all users receive conversation summaries, recaps, and 14-day memory at no additional cost. With a Bee Pro subscription, users receive unlimited recent conversation summaries; integrations with Amazon.com and Alexa+; integrations with third-party applications; suggested to-dos; daily memories; a personal chat assistant; and conversation templates; and the Bee desktop application. Bee Pro costs $11.99 per month. All new Bee customers get 30 days free of Bee Pro.
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