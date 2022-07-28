Delivery and Logistics
Our Operations and award-winning Customer Service teams are at the heart of Amazon’s mission to be Earth’s most customer-centric company. Together, we create, we build, and we take ownership for what we do—whether we’re developing new technology in-house, launching an Amazon fulfillment center, or delighting our customers by delivering packages directly to them. We’re constantly creating the ideas, services, and products that make life easier for millions of customers.
We’ve spent more than two decades building an operations and transportation network that provides fast, reliable delivery for customers and a great place to work for employees and partners. Learn more about the people and processes powering our deliveries every day.
After four years of building and innovating, the Delivery Service Partner program has helped nearly 3,000 entrepreneurs scale their businesses, employ 275,000 drivers, and deliver more than 10 million customer packages per day.
Frying Pan Tower—more than 30 miles off the coast of North Carolina—is a piece of history that volunteers work to save from being claimed by the ocean. Learn how the people powering Amazon’s delivery network get packages to this remote landmark.
Amazon’s fulfillment and delivery network is prepared to provide fast delivery for customers and help selling partners grow their businesses.
Innovative driver-safety technology enhances on-road experience and helps eliminate navigational challenges.
A new hands-on, accelerated career advancement program empowers drivers and Amazon DSP associates to take their passion for business ownership to the next level, awarding graduates with a $30,000 grant.
You've probably heard of package delivery by moped, robot, or bicycle, but what about a delivery on skis?
Amazon Delivery Service Partners share their stories about getting into the business.
Meet Debo-san, who pursues his passion and preserves tradition in Hokkaido, the remote and northernmost island of Japan’s four main islands.
Meet Jaren Kirkland, a young Amazon Delivery Service Partner and owner of Duality Ventures.
We're featuring four individuals who not only deliver for customers, but also make a difference for people in need.
Step back in time, and learn how Amazon manages holiday deliveries on Mackinac Island, where motor vehicles have been banned for more than 120 years.
A difficult past didn’t stop Amazon Delivery Service Partner Sophia Strother from realizing her potential, while inspiring others. Find out how Strother became a thriving business leader, entrepreneur, and community advocate.
This Veterans Day, as we celebrate those who have served and protected our country, Amazon is proud to share the inspirational stories of three veteran Amazon Delivery Service Partners.
Learn how two drivers for Amazon sprang into action when they encountered a house fire and a medical emergency while delivering for customers.
Meet Amazon Delivery Service Partner Cesar Hirsch, who is leading logistics not only for Amazon in his community, but for equestrian sports at the Tokyo Olympics.
Amazon's small business transportation providers drive a safe network
Thousands of drivers and small business owners make up Amazon's middle mile and last mile transportation networks.