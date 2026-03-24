The AWS Bahrain Region has been disrupted as a result of the ongoing conflict. We are working closely with local authorities and prioritizing the safety of our personnel throughout our recovery efforts. We continue to support affected customers, helping them to migrate to alternate AWS Regions, with a large number already successfully operating their applications from other parts of the world. As this situation evolves, and as we have advised before, we request those with workloads in the affected regions continue to migrate to other locations.