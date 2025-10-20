On October 20 at 12:11 AM PDT, AWS reported increased error rates for multiple services and determined that the issue was related to DNS resolution of the DynamoDB API endpoints in the N. Virginia (us-east-1) Region. The underlying DNS issue was fully mitigated at 2:24 AM PDT. Some customers still continue to experience increased error rates with AWS services in the N. Virginia (us-east-1) Region due to issues with launching new EC2 instances. We are working to fully restore service as quickly as possible. This issue has also impacted

Amazon.com

and Amazon subsidiaries, as well as AWS customer service support operations. Please refer to the AWS Health Dashboard for the latest information:

https://health.aws.amazon.com/health/status