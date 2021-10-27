Your glasses should work harder for you. That’s our core belief for Echo Frames. Why? We know customers tend to wear glasses for hours at a time, and we envision a world where glasses make life easier, more fun, and more productive. That’s why we invented Echo Frames smart glasses, and it’s inspiring to hear how helpful and versatile they can be. Customers can seamlessly listen to podcasts or music on a walk, take calls during a commute, control their smart home, set reminders, check their shopping list at the store, or even do quick calculations at work—all while keeping their phone in their pocket.

It’s been nearly a year since Echo Frames became available to everyone, and we’re just getting started. We’re excited about the potential for smart glasses, and we are always working to improve the experience and act on customer feedback. We designed the glasses to be lightweight, comfortable, and sweat-and-splash resistant—eyewear that allows you to take the magic of Alexa with you wherever you go. We also want them to help you stay present in the world around you, but still hear important notifications from contacts and apps on your phone, so we created features like VIP Filter.

We’re excited to announce new colors and features that make Echo Frames more adaptive and stylish, and make it easier than ever for you to stay connected and engaged.

Echo Frames sunglasses in Quartz Grey.

Even more colors

We know style is important when it comes to eyewear, so we’re adding even more color and lens combinations for customers. The two new modern colors—Quartz Grey and Pacific Blue—will be available with prescription-ready, sunglass, or blue-light-filtering lenses. We’re also expanding the existing Modern Tortoise Echo Frames to be available with sunglass or blue-light-filtering lens options. The newest additions give customers a total of 13 different color and lens combinations to choose from within the Echo Frames family.

The two new modern colors—Quartz Grey and Pacific Blue—will be available with prescription-ready, sunglass, or blue-light-filtering lenses.

Even more personalized features

Customers tell us they love being able to take calls with smart glasses, and today we’re making that even better with a new Top Contact calling feature. With Top Contact, you can quickly make a phone call by long-pressing the touchpad on Echo Frames so you always have a direct line to your priority contact without having to scramble for your phone or use voice commands.

You can already send SMS messages hands-free with Echo Frames on Android smartphones. In the coming months, you’ll be able to send SMS messages hands-free on iOS smartphones, too. We’ve also updated Auto Volume, so volume is now dynamic and adjusts throughout a media session based on environmental noise instead of at the start. We’re also introducing Sleep Mode, so Echo Frames will automatically turn on when you place them on your face and automatically go into a low-power mode once you turn them upside down. Additionally, you’ll now have the option to change the wake word on Echo Frames from “Alexa” to “Echo” through the device settings in the Alexa app. All these features will be available for both new and existing Echo Frames customers.

Echo Frames in Pacific Blue.



Lens fulfillment

For new customers wanting prescription lenses in Echo Frames, we’re excited to announce that for a limited-time, Boomerang-lenses.com is now offering a 20% discount on lenses for qualifying customers. Echo Frames smart glasses can also be fulfilled by any LensCrafters location or your preferred eyewear professional. You can find optician instructions on our Echo Frames support page. Echo Frames may also be eligible for out-of-network insurance reimbursement with providers such as VSP Vision Care, EyeMed, and Cigna. Check with your insurance provider for more details.

Privacy—by design

As with all Echo devices, Echo Frames are designed and built with privacy at the foundation. The microphones are made to respond to the voice of the person wearing the frames and can easily be turned off with a quick double-press of the action button. When the microphones are off, the light indicator will turn red for peace of mind. You can also review your voice history through the Alexa app or Alexa Privacy Hub on demand.

Availability

The new Echo Frames colors, lens options, and features will start shipping to customers November 10. Echo Frames with prescription-ready lenses will be available for $249.99. Echo Frames with specialty lenses, like polarized sunglass or blue-light-filtering lenses, will be available for $269.99.