Did you know that Prime Video has 160,000 captioned titles (and counting)? Or that Fire tablets are designed to help support people with mobility disabilities? Or that you can pair compatible Bluetooth hearing aids with select Fire TV devices, and share your shopping list with Alexa?

We want to make sure you do.

Meet Amazon employees making Alexa more accessible Amazon is celebrating International Day of Persons with Disabilities with stories about inclusion and building Alexa for everyone. Read more

As part of Amazon’s vision to be Earth’s most customer-centric company, we aim to serve and delight all customers, including people with disabilities. We’ve built products, like those mentioned above, to ensure our products are accessible to anyone and everyone. But our many accessibility features can only be used effectively if our customers understand exactly how they can help them in their everyday lives.

That’s why we’re excited to unveil our accessibility campaign, which includes a series of videos, featuring Amazon’s Jessie Lorenz and other people with disabilities, using a number of our accessibility features across Alexa, Fire TV, Kindle, and more. We hope these examples will help all of our customers learn how Amazon’s accessibility features can help them be more connected, entertained, and independent. Additionally, we’ve redesigned amazon.com/accessibility to make it easier for customers to explore more.

Amazon Devices Accessibility Anthem

Audio-described version and transcript.

“More than one billion people worldwide have a disability,” said Peter Korn, director of accessibility for Amazon Devices. “What I love most about this work is the authentic representation—how real people with real disabilities are featured, highlighting how our products and services can help customers with disabilities live the life they want. At Amazon, we strive to build accessible products alongside people with disabilities, to benefit everyone. And with our redesigned accessibility website, we’re working to make these offerings easy to discover, too.”

To learn more about how Amazon’s accessibility features may be useful to you, visit amazon.com/accessibility.